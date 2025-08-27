Mr. Mihreteab Bahlibi, representative of the Forestry and Wildlife Authority, reported that commendable water and soil conservation activities, carried out in collaboration with the public, students, and members of the Defense Forces, are underway in Berik sub-zone in the Central Region.

Mr. Mihreteab stated that since the popular campaign began in March, 225 hectares of terraces have been constructed and 272,592 tree seedlings have been planted in 21 villages of the sub-zone. He also noted that studies conducted beforehand in cooperation with local administrators significantly contributed to the successful implementation of the program.

According to Mr. Mihreteab, of the 272,592 tree seedlings planted, 166,914 were planted by the community, 40,678 through the students’ summer work program, 37,000 by individuals, and 28,000 by members of the Defense Forces.

Mr. Kiflezgi Kiflemariam, head of Economic Development, on his part said that about 5,000 tree seedlings have been planted alongside the roads linking Kushet with Tsaeda Christian, and Tsaeda Christian with Adi-Bidel and Adi-Gebru.