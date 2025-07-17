Mr. Meles Keleta, acting coordinator of the Students’ Summer Work Program at the Ministry of Education branch in the Anseba Region, reported that over 6,000 participants in students’ summer work program from 38 centers are actively and effectively carrying out the planned activities.

The program includes the construction and renovation of terraces, digging holes for tree planting, and supporting the families of martyrs and disadvantaged citizens, among other tasks.

Mr. Meles stated that the program is being implemented in collaboration with the Ministry of Education, Forestry and Wildlife Authority, Ministry of Agriculture, and other stakeholders. He noted that commendable progress is being made according to the planned schedule.

He also emphasized that the program plays a vital role in instilling work ethics, discipline, and nationalism among students, as well as encouraging knowledge sharing.