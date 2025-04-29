Youth workers in the port city of Assab have called for organizing regular visits to historical and developmental sites to broaden their understanding of national history.

The call was made during a visit by over 300 youth to the Bure Front and Duhtum trenches on 26 April.

Stressing that history serves as a bridge connecting the past to the present, the youth emphasized the need for organized programs to transfer historical knowledge and experiences to younger generations.

They further noted that meeting with veterans and visiting historic sites would significantly contribute to strengthening the youth’s appreciation of the heroic feats demonstrated during the struggle for independence and the safeguarding of national sovereignty. Such visits, they said, would also help instill perseverance, unity, and camaraderie among young people.

During their visit to Bure front, the youth were provided briefings on the heroic feat demonstrated in safeguarding the national sovereignty.