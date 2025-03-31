Barentu Assistant Nursing School graduated 82 students from its certificate program on 29 March. The graduates, who are members of the 34th and 35th rounds of national service, received both theoretical and practical training over the course of 18 months.

Mr. Thomas Zerimariam, Director of the school, congratulated the graduates and their parents. He also urged the graduates to live up to the expectations of the people and Government that provided them with this educational opportunity free of charge.

Mr. Michael Jahray, Coordinator of Assistant Nursing Schools, stated that over 12 rounds, the assistant nursing schools in the Northern Red Sea, Southern, and Gash Barka Regions have graduated 3,645 students—58% of whom are female—who are making significant contributions to the ongoing efforts to expand healthcare services across the country.

A representative of the graduates expressed their readiness to meet the expectations of the people and Government that provided them the educational opportunity.

Dr. Berhane Debru, Director General of Planning and Human Resources Development at the Ministry of Health, noted that assistant nurses currently constitute 40% of the healthcare workforce and play a significant role in helping the Ministry achieve its goal of expanding healthcare services nationwide.

Barentu Assistant Nursing School, established in 2005, has so far graduated 1,244 students and 126 barefoot doctors.