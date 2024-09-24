Barka High School in the Central Region presented awards to 61 outstanding students in recognition of their exceptional performance in the 2023/2024 national school-leaving examinations. The awardees are members of the 36th round of the national service.

Mr. Semere Gebreleul, the school’s director, stated that the award recipients include 30 students who achieved a GPA of 4.0 and 31 who achieved GPAs ranging from 3.6 to 3.8. He stressed that the school has a moral obligation to acknowledge the achievements of its top students.

Mr. Yohannes Solomon, head of secondary schools in the region, encouraged the students to maintain their hard work as they pursue higher education, highlighting that a bright future is built on today’s efforts. He urged them to remain competitive and strive for success in their future endeavors.

Mr. Girmay Andu, head of the education office in northeastern Asmara, attributed the students’ success to the strong collaboration between students, parents, and teachers. He called on the awardees to look forward to their bright future and work diligently to achieve their goals.

The awardees, expressing gratitude for the recognition and encouragement, pledged to continue working hard and remain competitive in their higher education pursuits.