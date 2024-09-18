In a ceremony held at the Permanent Mission of Eritrea to the United Nations, Eritrea and St. Lucia have established diplomatic relations, signifying a mutual commitment to fostering closer ties.

The agreement was signed by Ambassador Sophia Tesfamariam, Permanent Representative of Eritrea to the United Nations, and Ambassador Mennissa Rambally, Permanent Representative of St. Lucia to the United Nations.

Both ambassadors emphasized that this new partnership reflects a desire to build a better understanding of each other’s cultures, histories, and aspirations. They expressed optimism that these strengthened ties would pave the way for exploring opportunities to advance their relations bilaterally, particularly in areas such as trade, education, tourism, and sustainable development.

The formalization of diplomatic relations is expected to enhance cooperation within the United Nations and other international forums, where Eritrea and St. Lucia will collaborate on key global issues, including climate action, peacebuilding, and development. This milestone lays the foundation for a long-lasting and fruitful partnership, with both nations looking forward to working together to achieve shared goals.