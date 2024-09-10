Canon Europe (www.Canon-Europe.com) today announces the highly anticipated EOS C80, a groundbreaking RF mount cinema camera poised to revolutionise filmmaking and live production. Building upon the legacy of the acclaimed EOS R5 C and EOS C70, the EOS C80 seamlessly blends cutting-edge technology with a compact and ergonomic design, empowering professionals to capture cinematic visuals with greater ease.

This latest addition to Canon's esteemed EOS R System boasts an array of advanced features meticulously crafted to meet the evolving demands of today's visual storytellers.



Implementing the latest top-of-the-range full frame stacked BSI sensor

The EOS C80 makes a statement as Canon's second cinema EOS camera to feature the revolutionary backside illuminated (BSI) stacked CMOS sensor, first unveiled in the EOS C400 earlier this year. This cutting-edge sensor unlocks the potential for stunning full frame 6K capture with 16 stops of dynamic range, delivering exceptional sensitivity with minimal noise for truly breathtaking footage.

Filmmakers can effortlessly adapt to varying lighting conditions with the EOS C80’s innovative triple base ISO of 800 / 3200 / 12,800*, ensuring optimal image quality in any environment. For ultimate flexibility, an intelligent auto-switching mode seamlessly transitions between these base ISO levels to keep pace with dynamic scenes, such as news segments or live sports events.

The EOS C80 integrates Canon's renowned Dual Pixel CMOS AF II technology, now enhanced with advanced autofocus capabilities to provide unparalleled precision and responsiveness. With pin-sharp face, eye, and head tracking, as well as newly developed body and animal tracking, the camera ensures the subject remains in focus no matter how complex the shot.

Familiar but improved design and professional grade connectivity

Mirroring the compact and familiar form of the acclaimed EOS C70, the EOS C80 elevates the user experience with refined ergonomics making it especially useful for handheld use and rigging to gimbals and drones. A redesigned and removeable top handle provides improved comfort, while a new multi-function shoe expands the range of compatible audio accessories. In addition, the camera introduces a brighter LCD panel which offers better visibility when used outdoors as well as an improved joystick design closer to the thumb for enhanced ease-of-use.

The EOS C80 is the latest camera in the Cinema EOS System to support Canon's PL to RF mount adapter. This innovation opens a world of creative possibilities, granting filmmakers access to an extensive library of industry standard PL mount cinema lenses including support for Cooke /i TechnologyTM metadata.

Canon understands the critical importance of seamless workflows in today's fast-paced production environments. The EOS C80 excels in this regard, offering robust built-in Wi-Fi and Ethernet connectivity for effortless file transfer, remote camera control, IP streaming, and streamlined collaboration on set.

Real-time lens metadata and distortion data capture/ output unlocks unprecedented workflow efficiency and creative control for VFX and virtual production. Immersive storytelling is now possible thanks to integrated VR capabilities, optimised for use with Canon's revolutionary RF 5.2mm F2.8L Dual Fisheye Lens.

Higher quality recording formats

The EOS C80 empowers filmmakers to capture their vision with unparalleled fidelity and flexibility, offering a range of professional recording formats and high frame rates to meet the demands of any production.

Supporting 12-bit Cinema RAW Light of up to 6K 30p, Canon’s latest offering also features new MP4 video formats such as XF-AVC S and XF-HEVC S. These options deliver exceptional oversampled 4K 4:2:2 10-bit image quality with manageable file sizes, streamlining workflows from production to post. All recording formats benefit from detailed metadata and structured filenames, ensuring seamless organisation and efficient editing.

A new era for Canon’s Cinema EOS range

Designed to empower filmmakers of today and tomorrow, this groundbreaking camera seamlessly blends the best of its predecessors with a suite of cutting-edge features. More than just a camera, the EOS C80 is a gateway to limitless possibilities and will elevate the creativity of any production.

The EOS C80 will be available to try at IBC in Amsterdam, 13-16 September 2024. For more information about the EOS C80, please visit: https://apo-opa.co/4cYBg3I

*Triple base ISO settings vary depending on selected gamma mode.

