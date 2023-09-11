Energy Capital&Power (ECP) (https://EnergyCapitalPower.com) announces that ENSA, an Angolan insurance company, is actively participating in the Angola Oil&Gas (AOG) conference (https://apo-opa.info/3PTENZ0) scheduled for September 13–14 in Luanda. ENSA’s delegation will include two prominent speakers - CEO Mário Mota Lemos and Executive Administrator Henda da Silva - who will share valuable industry insights.

ENSA’s presence at AOG 2023 underscores the evolving landscape of Angola’s energy sector and the pivotal role played by insurance providers in its growth. ENSA recognizes the importance of proactive participation in key industry events alongside its valued clients. With a rich history in the sector, the company is eager to share its extensive expertise and perspectives with fellow participants.

“The conference is one of the major events for the oil and gas industry in Angola. As the preferential leading insurer for such industry, ENSA needs to make sure that is a proactive participant in such events alongside its trusted customers,” Lemos says. “AOG will be one of the rare opportunities for ENSA’s executives to interact with business players, regulators and other stakeholders in Angola.”

ENSA is committed to bringing the company’s experience and ongoing commitment to insuring Angola’s oil and gas industry to the forefront. Topics related to environmental sustainability and risk management will also feature prominently in ENSA’s contributions to the conference.

“At this point in time, it is important to debate the challenges, potential and strategies for the sector. ENSA intends to bring to the conference the lessons learned along nearly five decades providing insurance to the oil and gas industry of Angola,” Lemos added.

Taking place under the theme, ‘Energy Security, Decarbonization, and Sustainable Development’, AOG 2023 unites Angola’s regulatory authorities and key energy stakeholders with global investors to discuss challenges and opportunities across the Angolan energy market.

For more information, visit www.AngolaOilandGas.com.