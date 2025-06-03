The Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) Group’s 2025 Annual Meetings (www.IsDB.org) reaffirmed the strategic importance of startups and youth-led innovation in driving inclusive and sustainable development. Through a series of high-impact engagements, The Islamic Development Bank Group emphasized how entrepreneurial ecosystems can address pressing global challenges while unlocking new pathways for economic transformation.

3rd IsDB Startups Innovation Pitch Competition: Catalyzing Change through Innovate Entrepreneurship

Held from May 18 to 21, 2025, under the theme “Diversifying Economies, Enriching Lives,” the 3rd IsDB Startups Innovation Pitch Competition provided a dynamic platform for emerging entrepreneurs to present innovative solutions in key sectors such as digital transformation, climate resilience, and the creative economy.

The competition was preceded by a multi-day bootcamp that equipped participants with essential skills and mentorship. Notably, the event featured a strategic Innovation Lab Partnership with the Ministry of Knowledge Economy, Startups and Microenterprises in Algeria, and Algeria Venture, highlighting strong local engagement and institutional support for entrepreneurship.

Innovate startups showcased their solutions to a global audience, fostering connections with investors, development partners, and policymakers. The pitch sessions not only elevated the visibility of promising ventures but also underscored the role of innovation in enhancing socio-economic resilience across IsDB member countries.

Private Sector Forum: Investing in Innovation and Employment

Alongside the pitch competition, the Private Sector Forum (PSF) convened key CEO's Governors stakeholders to discuss mechanisms for mobilizing private capital toward sustainable development. A central highlight was the launch of the next phase of the IsDB Group Private Sector Investment Lab, which aims to expand its membership base and scale up job creation efforts through enhanced private sectors collaboration.

This initiative reflects the IsDB Group’s continued commitment to bridging the financing gap for startups and SMEs while catalyzing impactful investment in high-potential sectors.

Outlook: Key Focus Areas Emerging from the 2025 Annual Meetings

Building on the insights and momentum from the Algeria-hosted Annual Meetings, the following areas are anticipated to shape the Bank’s future direction:

Startup Growth and Innovation: Continued emphasis on youth entrepreneurship as a driver of transformation, with increased support for startup ecosystems through incubation, mentorship, and financing platforms.

Private Sector Engagement: A reinforced focus on enabling business environments through regulatory reforms, investment facilitation, and strategic partnerships.

Climate Action and Sustainable Development: Highlighting startups advancing green technologies, clean energy, and climate-resilient solutions as vital contributors to achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

For more information and ongoing updates on the IsDB Group’s innovation and entrepreneurship programs, please visit the official websites of the:

IsDB Group Annual Meetings (AM) www.am.IsDB.org

Private Sector Forum (PSF 2025) www.IsDBG-psf.org