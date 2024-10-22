The Islamic Corporation for the Development of the Private Sector (ICD) is providing financing of €15 million to Türkiye’s Sampa Otomotiv Sanayi ve Ticaret A.Ş. (SAMPA) to support the development and construction of a 21 MW captive solar energy capacity.

This agreement marks a significant partnership between ICD and SAMPA, reflecting ICD’s strategic commitment to bolstering private sector growth in its member nations, particularly in strategic sectors like renewable energy.

The Islamic Corporation for the Development of the Private Sector (ICD) (www.ICD-PS.org) and Sampa Otomotiv Sanayi ve Ticaret A.Ş. (SAMPA) have signed a term sheet to finance SAMPA’s inaugural captive Solar Power Plant investment under the Renewable Energy Support Mechanism (YEKDEM).

This strategic partnership underscores ICD's commitment to fostering private sector development within its member countries. ICD stands ready to support Türkiye in achieving its energy goals and remains dedicated to enhancing the renewable energy sector across its member nations to contribute toward the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Through this partnership, SAMPA will construct a 21 MW captive solar power plant, which will reduce energy costs, lower CO2 emissions, and ultimately support Türkiye in achieving its net-zero targets. Additionally, SAMPA is committed to promoting gender equality in the traditionally male-dominated manufacturing sector by enhancing equal opportunity policies and increasing women's representation in its factories.

About SAMPA Otomotiv Sanayi ve Ticaret A.Ş.:

Sampa, a leading manufacturer of heavy-duty vehicle parts based in Türkiye, has transformed from a small workshop into a globally recognized industry leader. With a robust global presence across multiple industries, the company is dedicated to innovation, sustainability, and promoting equal opportunities within its workforce. Through strategic expansion, Sampa has established a foothold in key markets across Europe, Asia, and the Americas.

Key milestones in Sampa’s journey include the launch of proprietary branded products, strategic mergers, the attainment of prestigious quality certifications, and the establishment of a cutting-edge R&D center. Today, Sampa operates multiple integrated factories, continuously driving innovation and excellence with ambitious plans for further growth.

With a vision to lead the global heavy-duty spare parts industry by 2031, Sampa prioritizes customer satisfaction and environmental responsibility. Its commitment to sustainability is exemplified by its 21 MW solar power investment. Currently employing over 5,000 people globally, with a presence in more than 25 countries and exports to over 160 markets, Sampa aims to achieve €2.45 billion in turnover and expand its workforce to over 16,000 employees by 2031, solidifying its position as a dominant player in the European and American markets.

About the Islamic Corporation for the Development of the Private Sector (ICD):

The Islamic Corporation for the Development of the Private Sector (ICD) is a multilateral development financial institution and a member of the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) Group. Established in November 1999, ICD supports the economic development of its member countries through financing private sector projects, promoting competition and entrepreneurship, providing advisory services to governments and private companies, and encouraging cross-border investments. ICD is rated by international credit agencies, including A2 by Moody’s, A+ by Fitch, and A- by S&P.

ICD aims to complement the activities of IsDB and national financing institutions in member countries by focusing on private sector institutions across various activities and operations in full compliance with the principles of Islamic Shari’ah. The organization focuses its financing on development projects such as infrastructure and private equity funds that aim to create job opportunities and encourage exports. For more information, please visit: www.ICD-PS.org.