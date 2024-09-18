The World Health Organization (WHO) in partnership with the Government of Japan supported the Ministry of Health and Social Services (MoHSS) to conduct a three-day workshop in Swakopmund. Held from 09 – 11 September 2024, the workshop aimed to sensitize and orient the media on ethical reporting on health-related matters including promoting nutrition, emergency response reporting, addressing gender-based violence (GBV) and Universal Health Coverage (UHC). A total of 15 journalists and media practitioners participated and were eager to enhance their understanding of health reporting. The initiative is part of MoHSS’s ongoing commitment to enhanced public health awareness and promoting informed health journalism.

As Namibia advances in the development of its UHC policy, it recognizes the importance of equipping journalists with the knowledge and skills to report on UHC effectively. Providing this orientation is crucial, as the media plays a vital role in shaping public understanding of health policies and services. By properly reporting on UHC, journalists can raise awareness about its goals, such as ensuring that all citizens have access to quality healthcare without financial hardship.

In her opening remarks, Ms. Veronika Haimbili, a Public Relations Officer at MoHSS, underlined the importance of media engagement in health discussions. She encouraged participants to actively engage in conversations throughout the workshop, emphasizing that such interactions are vital for enhancing media coverage and accurate reporting in the health sector. Ms. Haimbili highlighted that informed journalism not only educates the public but also holds health authorities accountable, ultimately contributing to better health outcomes for all.

Journalists were encouraged to develop story ideas that align with upcoming health initiatives, thereby fostering a proactive approach to health reporting. The discussions also addressed the identified challenges faced by journalists in covering health topics, including issues of sensitivity and the need for accurate data representation. To strengthen ongoing collaboration, a media calendar will be developed by MoHSS and WHO. The calendar will facilitate timely media coverage of major health initiatives and events, ensuring that relevant information reaches the public effectively.

Throughout the workshop, participants engaged in presentations and interactive discussions aimed at providing them with essential skills in ethical reporting practices, data interpretation, and combating misinformation. The sessions empowered media professionals to advocate effectively for necessary health reforms, ensuring their contributions to public health discourse are both impactful and responsible. Zinia Mbororo, a reporter from Radio Energy, expressed her appreciation for the workshop, noting that it significantly enhanced her knowledge of health reporting. She stated, “As Radio Energy, we would like to collaborate more with MoHSS on public health campaigns to reach a broader audience”.

The workshop marked a significant step in strengthening the relationship between the health sector and the media in Namibia.