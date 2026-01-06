Emirates SkyCargo (www.Emirates.com) wraps the year with a clear roadmap to success in 2026, following significant investment in enhancing its fleet and network, forging new strategic partnerships, reshaping the digital landscape and launching all-new products over the last 12 months. As the cargo arm of the world’s largest international airline, Emirates SkyCargo is on track to seamlessly connect the globe, keeping goods flowing quickly, reliably and efficiently.

Badr Abbas, Divisional Senior Vice President, Emirates SkyCargo, “In 2025, we built the runway for what comes next. We strengthened the core pillars of our business by expanding our network and innovating with our product portfolio and operations to deliver what our customers need today – and tomorrow. 2026 is set to be a pivotal year for our fleet expansion, with the expected delivery of up to 10 Boeing 777Fs by December, fuelling our next era of growth. This influx of capacity unlocks opportunities for network and scheduling expansions, offer more flexibility to scale our solutions and enable us to deliver even greater value across our global network.”

STRONGER FLEET, WIDER NETWORK, BIGGER IMPACT

At the start of the year, the first of Emirates SkyCargo’s Boeing 777Fs were delivered with another two in the following months, allowing the airline to retire older aircraft and deliver on its commitment to operate one of the youngest fleets in the sky. The fleet currently stands at 11 Boeing 777Fs and 5 wet-leased Boeing 747s. The first Emirates’ passenger aircraft entered the conversion programme, with the view to start operations as a fully-fledged freighter in 2026. By the end of next year, Emirates SkyCargo aims to operate a fleet of at least 21 freighters, adding significantly more cargo capacity to current operations.

Delivering on its long-term vision to add more freighter destinations to its network, in 2025 the airline launched freighter services to eight new destinations: Copenhagen, Narita, Bangkok, Mumbai, Beirut, Conakry, Phnom Penh (KTI) and Hanoi, while high-volume destinations such as Guangzhou, Shanghai, and Johannesburg were better served with additional weekly frequencies. The recently launched Hanoi was swiftly bolstered to a four-weekly service, to cater to the demand. As of year’s end, Emirates SkyCargo reaches 42 global destinations across six continents with freighter services.

Throughout 2025, Emirates SkyCargo strengthened its network of over 180 global interline partners, inking new agreements to expand its global footprint. In February, the airline signed with Africa-based Astral Aviation and then in April, with Southeast Asia’s Teleport, to create seamless connectivity into primary, secondary and tertiary airports in two regions that are burgeoning with trade opportunities. The airline continues to reinforce its existing strategic partnerships with global airlines such as Air Canada, United and Virgin Atlantic, to reach every corner of the globe.

FUTURE-FIT OPERATIONS

Even as Emirates SkyCargo draws up plans for its all-new facility at Al Maktoum International Airport (DWC), it continued to invest in its current operations to deliver peak performance. The airline upgraded its on-road fleet by taking delivery of 40 Euro 6 trucks from MAN Trucks, bringing the latest low-emissions and driver-centric technology to the region. By Q1 2026, the fleet will be bolstered with the delivery of five hydrogen-powered trucks, marking a key milestone in the company’s gradual transition to alternate fuel vehicles.

Exploring next-gen cargo delivery solutions, Emirates SkyCargo and LODD Autonomous (http://apo-opa.co/4pjXXFz) will collaborate on the development and feasibility of VTOL (Vertical Take Off and Landing) aircraft for first and last mile delivery throughout 2026.

The rise in digital bookings – coupled with the decline in manual bookings – continued to grow throughout the year, as more customers opted for seamless and efficient processes. By December 2025, almost 80% of all shipments on Emirates SkyCargo are booked digitally, driven predominately by eSkyCargo, and followed by the third-party digital marketplaces where the airline is present and direct customer API integrations. Digitising other critical cargo processes, Emirates SkyCargo become the first carrier in the region to adopt PayCargo’s solution, introducing instant payments via credit card or direct debit, as opposed to the traditional and inefficient cash transactions. Looking ahead to 2026, the airline will explore further enhancements to its digital toolbelt, such as adding new features and products that refine the customer journey.

SOLVING TRANSPORTATION CHALLENGES WITH NEW PRODUCTS

Emirates SkyCargo remained airline of choice for all types of shipments – from moving over 14,600 beloved family pets to transporting the first ever prototype of the Koenigsegg supercar to Mille Miglia in the UAE.

2025 saw the landmark launch of Emirates Courier Express (http://apo-opa.co/4jt51i0), the airline’s door-to-door delivery solution, that sets new benchmarks in cross-border delivery. Within months, the solution had already scaled to launch in Australia and Germany, with a roadmap of upcoming launches into the world’s largest economies throughout 2026. To date, the solution has delivered over 50,000 packages with an average delivery time across its network of 3 days, and an average of 1 day between the UK and UAE.

Harnessing the technical expertise of its team, Emirates SkyCargo launched the Aerospace and Engineering (http://apo-opa.co/3NcKEJJ) vertical, featuring an optimised AOG (http://apo-opa.co/4jyC3xm) service and an all-new Aircraft Engines (http://apo-opa.co/4qFzwUe) offering, meticulously balancing speed and security into specialised solutions. Emirates SkyCargo has recorded a 100% increase in the movement of individual engines, compared to the same time period last year, with demand continuing to grow – something the airline will be better placed to serve with the future aircraft deliveries. Earning its stripes, the airline transported Arab Satellite 813 from Al Ain to Shanghai, showcasing the new vertical’s precision, care and reliability.

Fresh (http://apo-opa.co/4qFI51p), dedicated to the movement of food, flowers and other perishables and the airline’s biggest vertical by tonnage, grew by 10% uplifting an additional 25,700 tonnes in comparison to 2024 – the equivalent of 275 million apples. As the UAE’s Comprehensive Economic Agreements (CEPAs) come into effect, the airline will continue to keep perishables moving from farm to table in as little as 24 hours.

With the burgeoning global demand for critical and personalised patient treatments such as clinical trials or cell and gene therapies, Emirates SkyCargo recorded a 54% increase in volume on Vital (http://apo-opa.co/4qEI91c), the airline’s dedicated white glove service for the most sensitive pharmaceutical shipments. Emirates SkyCargo continues to invest in its infrastructure, technology and processes to reinforce its reputation as an undisputed market leader in the life sciences and healthcare vertical, moving 2,000 tonnes of pharma every week.

The increased volume of mobile phones and other personal electronic devices being manufactured in Vietnam and India drove a 30% uptick in the airline’s Secure (https://apo-opa.co/4qDTXRt) solution. Emirates SkyCargo met the demand with a mixture of freighter services and SEA-AIR (http://apo-opa.co/4qFI65t).

Emirates SkyCargo continues to set benchmarks for excellence in global logistics. In 2026, the airline will build on this strong foundation to deliver on its long-term strategy which includes doubling its current capacity, adding 20 new freighter destinations to its network and shaping the future of the industry with smart, digital-first products and services.

