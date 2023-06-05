Elm (https://apo-opa.info/3IMOx3f), the leading digital solution provider, successfully concluded its participation at the GITEX Africa 2023, by highlighting its portfolio of digital services and products that cater to the needs of municipal, health, logistic, financial, and transportation sectors. This edition of the event, which was held from May 13 to June 2, 2023, in Morocco, achieved immense success with a wide turnout of participants which involved industry leaders, innovators, governments, SMEs, start-ups, coders, and investors.

During the event, Elm emphasised its investment potential as well as its strategic alliances with a number of partners. In addition to welcoming various foreign delegations, Elm’s pavilion at the event witnessed the signing of partnership and collaboration agreements with various local, regional, and international entities.

GITEX Africa 2023 served as a significant platform for Elm to highlight its ambitious efforts and wide range of strategic projects that aim to satisfy the requirements and aspirations of its customers, partners, and stakeholders by providing exceptional services. During its participation, the company emphasised its leading digital ecosystems and professional services that serve to help clients in examining opportunities, difficulties and obstacles, to which it provides solutions. Additionally, it also offers data services for business operations and future expansion plans. The event further provided participants with the opportunity to interact and network with businesses, business communities, and individuals interested in innovations and digital solutions. Elm's most recent technologies and innovations were also highlighted during this event, along with emphasisng their role in improving the competency and dependability of operations across a variety of industries, as well as in enhancing the quality of services offered.

Majid Saad Alarifi, Marketing Vice President and Elm spokesperson, highlighted the significance of participating in top events such as GITEX Africa 2023, as it provides the company with the innovative opportunity to introiduce and showcase its products and solutions to a large audience from various industries.

Alarifi said: “GITEX Africa 2023 served as an important forum for showcasing our cutting-edge services and digital solutions, as well as to interact and forge strategic alliances and collaborations with major international organisations and businesses in the technology, digital, and electronic solutions sectors. Our participation in such events is consistent with our efforts to expand our footprint, which helps us access more markets and broaden the scope of our services. During the event, we were able to showcase our abilities in supporting and empowering startups and entrepreneurs to accelerate growth and boost their success in the marketplace using a variety of methods. These methods include providing consulting services, forming long-term strategic alliances, and directly investing funds to assist innovation and the creation of joint investment returns.”