As part of its global expansion strategy and commitment to fostering international partnerships, Elm (www.ELM.sa), a leader in digital solutions, announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Kuba, an international group specialized in smart transport technologies and digital payments. The agreement was formalized during GITEX Africa 2025, held in Marrakech from April 14 to 16, under the patronage of the Moroccan Ministry of Digital Transition and Administrative Reform, in collaboration with the Moroccan Digital Development Agency.

The agreement aims to explore avenues of collaboration in developing innovative digital solutions and delivering cutting-edge technology services to emerging markets, particularly in the Middle East and Africa. Joint efforts will include the launch of advanced digital products and initiatives to drive digital transformation in both public and private sectors, enhancing operational efficiency and the quality of service delivery.

The MoU was signed by Hakim Al-Rasheed, General Manager of International Services at Elm, and Tariq Denane, CEO of Kuba, in the presence of senior executives from both organizations. This partnership marks a significant milestone in Elm’s journey toward building global alliances and expanding its digital expertise into promising new markets.

Majed bin Saad Al-Arifi, Elm’s official spokesperson and Executive Vice President of Marketing, stated:

"Our partnership with Kuba embodies our strategic vision of forming high-impact global collaborations and leveraging our technological expertise to serve international markets—especially Africa, which we see as a fertile ground for digital growth. This collaboration will foster advanced solutions that support the future of mobility and digital payments, while aligning with sustainable development goals."

This MoU aligns with Elm’s broader strategy of establishing effective international partnerships and expanding its footprint in global markets through advanced digital initiatives. These efforts are in harmony with Elm’s proven leadership in fintech and e-commerce, demonstrated through the success of services like “Dhaamin” and “Yaqeen.”

Kuba is a global leader in smart ticketing and digital payment solutions. Since launching its platform in 2019, and backed by over 30 years of expertise in fare collection, Kuba provides flexible cloud-based services enabling cashless mobility under the Mobility-as-a-Service (MaaS) model. Its technologies are deployed in over 500 cities worldwide. Kuba is part of the ICM Mobility Group, an international investment company supporting innovative businesses in the smart mobility sector.

