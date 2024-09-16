Eid Mewlid Al-Nebi, marking the 1446 Hijri year, was celebrated colorfully across the country yesterday, 15 September.
Ministers, senior government and PFDJ officials, members of the diplomatic community, and leaders of various Christian churches attended the event at the Al-Khulafa Al-Rashidin Mosque in Asmara. During the celebration, Mr. Ahmed-Nur Haji Mahmud, Chairman of the Islamic Awkaf of Asmara, provided an extensive briefing on the historical background of the holiday.
Sheik Salem Ibrahim Almuktar, the Mufti of Eritrea, delivered a religious sermon and blessings. He also wished peace and prosperity to the Eritrean people and the Eritrean Defense Forces, calling for support to be extended to disadvantaged citizens.
The Eid-Mewlid celebration was highlighted by spiritual performances.