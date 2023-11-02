Today, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi received a phone call from Prime Minister of the Netherlands, Mark Rutte.

Spokesman for the Presidency, Counselor Ahmed Fahmy, said the call tackled the latest developments in the Israeli military escalation in the Gaza Strip. President El-Sisi underscored the crucial need for the international community to act promptly to push for a ceasefire. He pointed out the appalling humanitarian conditions and the widespread destrDesuction in the Gaza Strip, which require a firm international stance that aims to halt the bloodshed, enforce the delivery of humanitarian aid, and provide an opportunity for political solutions.

President El-Sisi reviewed Egypt’s efforts on the humanitarian track, in terms of the delivery of aid and relief to alleviate the suffering of the people in Gaza and by receiving critical conditions in Egyptian hospitals. This is, in addition to Egypt’s efforts to end the escalation and create a conducive environment for launching a political process to revive the peace track and implement the two-state solution.

The Dutch Prime Minister valued Egypt’s efforts and thanked President El-Sisi for Egypt’s role in the evacuation of foreign nationals from the sector, in the coordination and delivery of humanitarian assistance and relief and in advancing efforts toward peace and stability in the region.