Today, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi received a phone call from Syrian President Bashar al-Assad. The two Presidents exchanged greetings on the occasion of the new Hijri year, asking Allah the Almighty to bless the Arab and Islamic nations with goodness, prosperity, and blessings.
The phone call tackled regional developments. President El-Sisi and Syrian President al-Assad exchanged views on the dangers of escalation in the region and emphasized the vital necessity to prevent the widening of the conflict zone and to preserve regional security and stability. They reiterated their absolute rejection of attempts to liquidate the Palestinian issue or displace the Palestinians.
President El-Sisi reaffirmed that Egypt is committed to continuing its unyielding efforts to achieve a ceasefire in Gaza and ensure the sustainable delivery of humanitarian aid in sufficient and adequate quantities to meet the needs of the Palestinian brothers, while pursuing its efforts towards reenforcing the two-state solution and the establishment of an independent Palestinian state.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Presidency of the Arab Republic of Egypt.