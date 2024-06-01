Today, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi met with the Republican minority leader and ranking member of the U.S. Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on State and Foreign Operations, Senator Lindsey Graham. The meeting was attended by Minister of Foreign Affairs, Sameh Shoukry, and Director of the General Intelligence Service, Major General Abbas Kamel.

Spokesman of the Presidency, Counselor Dr. Ahmed Fahmy, said that Senator Graham lauded Egypt's pivotal and fundamental role in reinforcing security and stability in the region, as well as the strategic partnership between Egypt and the United States. He noted that successive regional and global crises have proven the crucial need to further strengthen such strategic partnership, as it is a key pillar of regional stability. The Senator pointed out Egypt's efforts and mediation to contain the situation in the Gaza Strip and acknowledged the burdens Egypt endure to ensure the delivery of humanitarian aid into the sector.

Senator Graham was keen on getting a better understanding of the President's vision on ways to resolve the crisis in the Gaza Strip. In this regard, President El-Sisi reiterated the vital importance of concerted international efforts to stop the war and prevent the expansion of its humanitarian and security repercussions. The President warned against the danger of the persistent and ongoing Israeli military operations in the Palestinian city of Rafah, the ensuing exacerbation of the humanitarian catastrophe suffered by the people of the Strip and the war’s repercussions on regional security. President El-Sisi also affirmed the necessity for all parties to engage seriously in efforts to reach a ceasefire agreement, in a way that allows progress towards implementing the two-state solution, as it is the optimal path to ensure justice and sustainable security in the region.