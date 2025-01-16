Today, the President of the United Arab Emirates, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed, welcomed President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi at Abu Dhabi International Airport. Following the reception ceremony, the two presidents held a meeting to discuss bilateral relations and ways to strengthen them to achieve the interests of both countries and fulfill the aspirations of their peoples, particularly in the economic, trade, and investment sectors.

The Spokesman for the Presidency, Ambassador Mohamed El-Shennawy, said the meeting covered regional developments and ways to restore security and stability in the region. The two leaders welcomed the announcement of a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and the exchange of hostages and prisoners, stressing their keenness towards the implementation of the agreement to stop the bloodshed of Palestinians. In this regard, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed commended Egypt's tireless efforts over the past year to protect the people of Gaza and its role in mediating the agreement.

The two presidents also emphasized the importance of ensuring the delivery of sufficient humanitarian aid without obstacles to the people of Gaza to save them from the humanitarian catastrophe they are facing. They reiterated the need to continue diligent endeavors to implement the two-state solution being the only path to that guarantees sustainable peace and stability in the Middle East.

The meeting also tackled the situation in Lebanon. Both sides welcomed the election of President Joseph Aoun, expressing hope that this would contribute to restoring stability in Lebanon. They affirmed the necessity of underpinning the ceasefire in Lebanon to protect its people and fulfill their aspirations. The two leaders discussed the situation in Syria and stressed the importance of Syria's unity, stability, and territorial integrity, and as well as the importance of launching an inclusive political process that involves all components of the Syrian people.

The meeting also discussed ways to restore stability in Sudan, Libya, Yemen, and Somalia. The two presidents emphasized the importance of safeguarding the security and sovereignty of these brotherly countries so as to achieve the interests and aspirations of their peoples towards stability and prosperity.