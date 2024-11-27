Today, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi received His Majesty King Abdullah II ibn Al Hussein of Jordan. The two sides held discussions with the participation of the delegations of the two countries.

The Spokesman for the Presidency, Ambassador Mohamed El- Shennawy, said discussions reviewed the regional situation and efforts to coordinate positions regarding developments in the Palestinian territories. The two leaders stressed the need for an immediate ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and access to humanitarian aid without restrictions or conditions. They also stressed the importance of building on the outcomes of the extraordinary Arab and Islamic summit held recently in Riyadh.

President El-Sisi and King Abdullah II stressed their keenness to ensure the success of the Gaza Humanitarian Response Support Conference, which will be held on December 2, in Cairo, in achieving its goals. They stressed that it was important for the international community to assume its responsibilities to ensure the delivery of humanitarian aid to the Strip. The two leaders also underscored the pivotal role of the UNRWA in this regard.

The President praised Jordan's ongoing efforts to provide support to the Palestinian brothers. Jordan's King Abdullah II affirmed his country's appreciation for Egypt's efforts to reach a ceasefire as well as aid efforts to the Strip.

The two leaders confirmed their absolute rejection to liquidate the Palestinian issue or to displace the Palestinian people from their lands, emphasizing that the establishment of an independent Palestinian State along the borders of June 4, 1967, with East Jerusalem as its capital, is essential for implementing the two-state solution and guarantees restoring stability in the region.

The two leaders also discussed the situation in Lebanon and welcomed the ceasefire. They emphasized their keenness to see Lebanon maintain security, sovereignty, and stability and expressed their rejection of any aggression on it. They affirmed that it was important for all the parties to assume responsibility to stop the ongoing escalation in the region.

The spokesmen added that the during the meeting the two sides emphasized the deep bilateral relations and their keenness to further strengthen them across various fields, so as to achieve the aspirations of the two peoples for progress and prosperity.