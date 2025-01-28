Today, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi met with the Heads of African Constitutional and Supreme Courts participating in the 8th Conference organized by the Egyptian Supreme Constitutional Court for the Heads of African Constitutional and Supreme Courts and Constitutional Councils. The meeting was attended by President of the Supreme Constitutional Court, Counselor Boulos Fahmy Iskander and several judges of the court.

Spokesman for the Presidency, Ambassador Mohamed El-Shennawy, said President El-Sisi welcomed the attendees and underscored the importance Egypt places on fostering and strengthening the role of the judiciary in African societies. The President confirmed that the organization of this conference and the regularity of its meetings reflect the common goals and shared destiny among the peoples of the continent, who are characterized by their commitment to the values of truth and justice, their aspiration to strengthen the principles of the rule of law, judicial independence, and the respect for rights and freedoms.

President El-Sisi stressed the key role of judicial institutions in safeguarding the security and stability of African countries, confirming their vital role in addressing the various challenges facing African nations, particularly in light of the current exceptional circumstances.

The President reiterated the critical need to enhance the role of the law and judicial institutions in addressing challenges that threaten the integrity of states, while affirming the importance of collective efforts to establish common African constitutional principles to counter these challenges.

The President expressed his appreciation for the fundamental role played by the Egyptian Constitutional Court, stressing that the Egyptian State is committed to the independence of the judiciary and to strengthening its role and position. This is grounded in the belief that justice is the foundation of society and the guarantor of its security and peace and that the Egyptian Constitution emphasizes this independence, protects the judiciary from interference in its affairs, upholds the rule of law, and solidifies the values of truth, equality, and fairness.

Counselor Boulos Fahmy expressed his gratitude for the President’s patronage of the conference. He commended President El-Sisi’s persistent efforts to establish judicial independence and strengthen the role of constitutional courts as the cornerstone for establishing democracy, in addition to their contributions to enhancing the development path. The participants expressed honor for meeting with the President, lauding the role of the conference as one of the effective ways to strengthen cooperation among African countries in the field of constitutional law. They also expressed their deep appreciation for Egypt's rich history in this field. They commended Egypt’s keenness on sharing valuable experiences with the African countries and on emphasizing the role of constitutional and supreme courts in preserving the sovereignty of nations and protecting the destiny of their peoples during exceptional circumstances.