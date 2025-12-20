Today, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi received the ministers and heads of African delegations, along with representatives from the African Union Commission and regional organizations, who are participating in the second ministerial conference of the Russia-Africa Partnership Forum, hosted by Egypt. The meeting was attended by Minister of Foreign Affairs, Immigration, and Egyptian Expatriates Affairs Dr. Badr Abdel-Atty.

Spokesman for the Presidency Ambassador Mohamed El-Shennawy said the President started the meeting by welcoming the ministers and representatives of the participating delegations, and delivered a speech on this occasion.

President El-Sisi engaged in an interactive dialogue with the participants, during which the President expressed his pleasure in meeting them, stressing his hope for a better future for the people of the continent. The President explained that Africa possesses natural and human resources that qualify it to occupy the positionit deserves globally, emphasizing that the challenges the continent faces are well-known. The key element is how to manage and implement the necessary plans to overcome them.

President El-Sisi gave an example of how some African countries have a wealth of livestock. This calls for the establishment of an advanced meat industry to achieve self-sufficiency in meat and for export.

The President also pointed out that the rainfall and water in Africa exceed its needs, provided that they are managed and used efficiently. President El-Sisi stressed that the lack of stability and security remains the biggest obstacle to attracting investments.

President El-Sisi emphasized the need to make every effort to achieve security and stability and warned that their absence increases credit risks. The President wished stability, development, and prosperity for all African countries and peoples and stressed that the stability of any African country should not come at the expense of the interests of another country. President El-Sisi added that Egypt, during its presidency of the African Union in 2019, called for the need to provide appropriate infrastructure for African countries, especially during the President's meetings with European and western leaders at various international and regional forums .