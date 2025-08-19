Egypt is advancing the development of its mining sector through a strategy aimed at increasing the industry’s contribution to GDP to 6% by 2030. The upcoming African Mining Week – Africa’s premier gathering for mining stakeholders – will highlight Egypt’s investor-friendly industry expansion strategy and connect global investors with emerging partnership and investment prospects across the country’s mineral value chain.

Intensifying Exploration and Production

The Ministry of Petroleum and Mineral Resources (https://apo-opa.co/3V4y5kq) of Egypt is intensifying exploration and production activities through strategic cooperation with international mining firms. Several exploration campaigns and production developments are underway, including partnerships with AngloGold Ashanti, Nubia Mines Company, Aton Resources, and others to expand gold reserves and increase annual gold production to 800,000 ounces by 2030. Egypt is also advancing potash development with firms like El Sewedy Cap Investments to diversify its mineral portfolio.

Maximizing Local Value Addition

Egypt is maximizing local value addition through beneficiation projects that leverage existing and new petroleum and petrochemical infrastructure. The goal is to build integrated industries, boost local employment and retain more value domestically through processed mineral products. Key milestones include a July 2025 agreement between the Egyptian Mineral Resources Company and EK Mining Company (https://apo-opa.co/45SfbDz) to establish industrial operations around mineral beneficiation, as well as a $658 million (https://apo-opa.co/3HFATBq) phosphoric acid complex being developed in partnership with China’s Asia Potash in the New Valley governorate. The facility is expected to produce 900,000 tons annually to serve the growing fertilizer market.

Investing in Human Capital

Human capital development is central to Egypt’s mining vision. Under the 2024–2030 Economic Strategy (https://apo-opa.co/3Uw5nsB), the country seeks to increase local content in manufacturing and mining industries to between 60% and 80%. Collaboration with Centamin (https://apo-opa.co/4fEJiS6) and the General Union of Mines and Quarries aim to build local skills, create jobs and ensure higher Egyptian participation across the mining value chain through targeted training and employment programs.

Strengthening Regional Cooperation

Egypt is enhancing regional cooperation to foster shared growth in the global mining industry. The country is partnering with BRICS nations to establish a joint geological platform focused on knowledge transfer, seismic studies and exploration of strategic minerals critical to energy and industrial transitions. Additionally, Egypt is strengthening collaboration with mining firms from China, Saudi Arabia (including Al-Haitham Mining Company) and South Africa to scale up infrastructure, exploration, and cross-border trade in minerals.

African Mining Week:

