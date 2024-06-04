The Nigeria Rugby Football Federation (NRFF) (www.NigeriaRugby.org) has awarded Edo State the hosting rights for the 2024 National League for the South South Zone.

This decision marks a significant milestone for Edo State, often referred to as the "Heart Beat of Nigeria," as it gears up to welcome teams from across the South South region.

Teams from Delta, Rivers, Bayelsa, Akwa Ibom, Cross River, and Edo will compete for the zonal title and a ticket to the national Super Six finals. This regional league is part of a broader competition held across Nigeria's six geopolitical zones—South West, South South, South East, North Central, North East, and North West. The winners from each region will advance to compete for the national title.

The Edo State Rugby Association has graciously accepted the opportunity to host this prestigious event, which is expected to enhance the sport's profile and development within the state.

NRFF President Dr. Ademola Are praised the chairman of the Edo State Rugby Association, Comrade Sunny Osayande, an astute businessman with a keen vision, along with his vice chairman, Mr Asuen Marcel for their unwavering support and dedication to the growth of rugby in Edo.

Dr. Are also congratulated the state on having five of its players in the national team that recently participated in the African Games in Ghana.

During his visit, Dr. Are engaged with various stakeholders in Edo at all levels, reaffirming the NRFF's commitment to the growth of sports in the state.

In the South West, 5 Clubs from Lagos and 1 from Ogun State will compete for the Cup. this further demonstrates the NRFF's strategic approach to developing rugby across Nigeria.

Fixtures and plans for other regions will be announced in the coming days as preparations for the 2024 Nigeria Rugby Football Federation League gathers momentum.

From the Office of the President of Nigeria Rugby Football Federation