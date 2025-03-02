Ambassador Amadou Diongue, ECOWAS Resident Representative in Benin, paid an courtesy visit to Mr. Sacca Lafia, President of the Autonomous National Electoral Commission (CENA) of the Republic of Benin.

The meeting, held at CENA headquarters in Cotonou, was an opportunity for the two officials to exchange New Year greetings and engage in constructive dialogue concerning the 2026 general elections in Benin. The exchange emphasises the importance of proactive engagement and collaborative efforts to ensure a free, fair and transparent electoral process.

The ECOWAS representative reiterated the organization’s firm commitment to supporting the government of Benin in its preparations for the upcoming elections. He underlined ECOWAS’s full commitment to accompany Benin for smooth elections in full respect of the established legal framework. This commitment reflects ECOWAS’s determination to strengthen democratic institutions and processes in all its member states.

Discussions between Ambassador Diongue and President Lafia went beyond mere formalities and delved into the specific challenges and opportunities associated with electoral preparations. They explored potential areas of collaboration, including technical assistance, capacity building and logistical support, with the aim of strengthening CENA’s capacity to organize credible and inclusive elections.

The visit reaffirmed the strong partnership between ECOWAS and the Republic of Benin, underlining their shared commitment to democratic principles and peaceful transitions of power. By engaging in open and constructive dialogue, both parties have demonstrated their commitment to promoting a stable and prosperous West Africa.