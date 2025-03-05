On February 21, 2025, the ECOWAS Representation in Benin organized a high-level conference-debate under the theme: “50 Years of ECOWAS: Achievements, Gains, Challenges, Issues, and Perspectives for the Full Realization of ECOWAS of the Peoples.”

The event provided a platform for engagement with academia and civil society, fostering discussions on the current challenges to fully achieving ECOWAS of the Peoples and assessing the impact of ECOWAS over the past five decades on the populations of West Africa, particularly in Benin.

The conference brought together key stakeholders, including Ambassador Amadou DIONGUE, ECOWAS Resident Representative in Benin; Mr. Faustin GUIDI, Director of Regional Economic Integration and Head of the ECOWAS National Office; Ms. Souradjatou Aminatou GANIYI, Head of the Sub-Saharan Africa and African Integration Department at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs; and Professor Bertrand SOGBOSSI BOCCO, Rector of the University of Parakou, alongside the university’s academic leadership. On this occasion, the official Commemoration of ECOWAS’ 50th Anniversary in Benin was launched in the presence of faculty members and students of the University of Parakou.

The conference-debate was structured into two sessions. The opening session featured welcome remarks by the Vice-Rector, Professor Yvette ONIBON DOUBOGAN, followed by statements from the Head of the ECOWAS National Office in Benin, Mr. Faustin GUIDI; the ECOWAS Resident Representative, H.E. Ambassador Amadou DIONGUE; and the Rector of the University of Parakou, Professor Bertrand SOGBOSSI BOCCO.

The second session comprised an expert panel discussion moderated by the Vice-Rector, with insightful contributions from the Resident Representative, the Rector, the Head of the ECOWAS National Office, the representative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Vice-President of the Laboratory for Regional Analysis and Social Expertise (LARES), Professor Alix Servais AFOUDA, who also serves as the lead consultant for the National Youth Meetings of ECOWAS in Benin, and Dr. Laurent OLOUKOI, an expert in International Economics.

With over 300 participants in attendance, discussions were marked by in-depth analyses of key regional issues, including the withdrawal of three countries from the AES, the free movement of people and goods, the single currency project, financial integration, as well as concerns related to peace, security, governance, and regional development. The conference underscored the critical role of informed dialogue with youth in countering misinformation and strengthening awareness of ECOWAS’ mandate.

At the conclusion of the conference, participants left with a deeper understanding of ECOWAS’ objectives, vision, achievements, and future prospects in line with the ECOWAS Vision 2050, which is anchored in the 4×4 Strategic Objectives of the 2022-2026 Management Plan, under the leadership of Dr. Omar Alieu TOURAY, President of the ECOWAS Commission.