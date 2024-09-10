Mrs. Massandjé TOURE-LITSE, ECOWAS Commissioner for Economic Affairs and Agriculture, led a delegation to the Conference of African Ministers in charge of Environment in Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire, from 30 August to 6 September 2024.

The Conference is organised annually under the aegis of the African Union and in partnership with the United Nations Environment Programme to review environmental concerns in Africa and agree on relevant resolutions to be brought to the attention of the United Nations Environment Assembly.

The meeting is being held against the backdrop of the Conferences of the Parties to the three (3) Rio Conventions on the Environment, namely Climate Change, Biodiversity and Combating Desertification, and the 4th session of negotiations to establish a binding instrument to combat plastic pollution, which are scheduled to take place between now and the end of 2024.

The aim of the Conference of Ministers is to prepare the Conferences of the Parties by defining common positions to be defended during the forthcoming negotiations. Like the other regional economic communities, ECOWAS is taking part in the discussions in order to better present regional concerns and take on board the results of the work, so as to be in a position to participate effectively in the forthcoming Conferences of the Parties to the Rio Conventions.

On the sidelines of the Conference of African Ministers, the Commissioner held working sessions with partners, including representatives of the United Nations Environment Programme, the United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification, the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa and the African Union Commission.

Together with the Regional Director of the UNEP Africa Office, the Commissioner discussed the renewal of the MOU between the two institutions, as well as collaboration in the implementation of certain priority programmes, including the integrated management of the Fouta Djallon Massif and the regional carbon market.