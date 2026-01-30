In line with ECOWAS Vision 2050, the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), through its Directorate of Humanitarian and Social Affairs, has allocated USD 719,733 to the Republic of Togo to support refugees, internally displaced persons (IDPs), asylum seekers, returnees, and host communities.

The humanitarian assistance project was officially launched on Monday, 26 January 2026, during a symbolic ceremony in Lomé, where the ECOWAS Representative to Togo, Ambassador Deweh Emily Gray, formally presented a cheque to Commissioner KADJA Hodabalo-Pitemnèwèa, representing the Minister of Security and Civil Protection of Togo.

The ceremony reaffirmed ECOWAS’ strong commitment to solidarity, regional cooperation, and humanitarian action, in line with Vision 2050 — an ECOWAS of the People, Peace and Prosperity for All, where borders do not limit opportunities and every citizen has a voice.

Funded by ECOWAS, the intervention is implemented and coordinated by the National Civil Protection Agency (ANPC) under the authority of the Ministry of Security and Civil Protection of Togo, with technical support from the World Food Programme (WFP). The project seeks to alleviate the suffering of the most vulnerable populations while mitigating the impact of humanitarian crises.

The initiative aims to strengthen the livelihoods and production capacities of displaced persons and host families, improve access to safe drinking water, hygiene, and sanitation services and provide food and non-food assistance to 10,000 vulnerable people, including refugees, IDPs, and members of host communities.

Speaking on behalf of the Commissioner for Human Development and Social Affairs, Prof. Fatou Sow SARR, the ECOWAS Director of Humanitarian and Social Affairs, Dr. Sintiki Tarfa-Ugbe, called for shared responsibility in supporting populations affected by conflict, crises, climate change, and other disasters.

She outlined the programme’s phased approach, combining immediate humanitarian assistance with long-term recovery and community resilience, and urged governments, partners, and communities to uphold protection, solidarity, and inclusion.

“Humanitarian support is not charity; it is justice. It is the recognition that every individual, regardless of circumstance, has the right to safety, dignity, and hope,” she stated.

In his welcome address, the Director General of the National Civil Protection Agency (ANPC), Lieutenant-Colonel BAKA Yoma, reaffirmed ANPC’s commitment to the transparent and effective implementation of the project in line with ECOWAS guidelines and WFP standards. He highlighted its strategic importance in strengthening social cohesion in the Savanes and Kara regions through urgent humanitarian support and sustainable resilience-building efforts.

On behalf of the Government of Togo, Commissioner KADJA Hodabalo-Pitemnèwèa called on all stakeholders to take full ownership of the project, stressing that such commitment is essential to its success and sustainability. Underscoring the initiative as a reflection of the Government’s continued determination, alongside its partners, to leave no one behind while reinforcing stability and social cohesion in affected communities.