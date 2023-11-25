The ECOWAS’ Mediation and Security Council (MSC) at the Ambassadorial level held its 39th Ordinary meeting on the 23rd of November, 2023 in Abuja, Nigeria.

The MSC deliberated on the engendering of a safer, more stable, democratic and prosperous West African region in view of the acknowledged commitment of Member States to the operationalisation of the ECOWAS peace and security architecture.

In his welcome statement at the meeting, the ECOWAS Commission’s Commissioner for Political Affairs Peace and Security (CPAPS) Dr. Abdel-Fatau Musah laid out the progress made so far towards ensuring a sustainable and peaceful development of the region. He however noted that despite the collective efforts in this regard, the region was still facing “great challenges and vulnerabilities that constitute an impediment to our development and integration strides”.

Disclosing the significant progress made with the transition authorities in some Member States affected by forceful seizure of political power, he stressed that the session is obliged to advance action-oriented recommendations in order to proffer a way forward and achieve a quick restoration of Constitutional order.

On the heels of the highlights of major concerns presented by Ambassador Musah, the Council deliberated and discussed memoranda on the political and security situation in the region, the transition processes, the political and security situation in Niger, humanitarian situation as well as an update on the operationalisation of the national early warning and response mechanism.

The Memoranda also expounded present efforts being undertaken by the Commission to strengthen democracy, participatory governance, inclusion, as well as durable peace and stability in the region.

The meeting was presided over by the chair of the MSC at Ambassadorial level, Ambassador Musa Sani Nuhu who urged a rekindling of collective efforts at steering the region away from political, economic and social instability.

There were several observations made by Permanent Representatives of the ECOWAS Member States bordering in mediation procedures, threats and trends, the current status of imposed sanctions, review of texts and of communication strategies, among others. Responses were given to these by Commissioner Musah during the meeting.

The meeting was also graced by a brief appearance of the President of the ECOWAS Commission H.E Omar Alieu Touray who used the opportunity to express the Commission’s gratitude in view of the work being done by the Permanent Representatives for the good of the ECOWAS community.

The MSC Ambassadorial is a preparatory meeting where informed and constructive recommendations are expected to be scaled up for the attention of the subsequent statutory assemblages of ECOWAS, beginning with the MSC at the Ministerial level.