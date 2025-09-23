A delegation from the ECOWAS Commission, led by Dr. Sintiki Tarfa-Ugbe, Director of Humanitarian and Social Affairs, paid a working visit to the National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO) in Ghana.

The purpose of the visit was to assess and monitor the implementation of ECOWAS humanitarian assistance provided in response to the devastating floods of 2022 and 2023, which severely impacted communities across the Greater Accra and Eastern Regions, with Nsawam Adagyiri, Ga West, Ga South, and Weija Gbawe among the hardest hit.

In response, ECOWAS donated targeted emergency relief assistance. In partnership with the National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO) and Abantu for Development, the intervention aimed to restore livelihoods, strengthen community resilience, and accelerate recovery for the most vulnerable households. The ECOWAS support package included emergency relief, livelihood restoration, and resilience-building interventions aimed at helping affected families recover and rebuild.

Beneficiaries carefully selected by NADMO, received food and non-food items, as well as training in essential livelihood skills such as baking, hairdressing, soap-making, and farming. At the end of the training session, each participant was equipped with start-up kits, designed to foster confidence, independence, and self-reliance. These tools empowered individuals to rebuild their lives and contribute meaningfully to their communities. Some beneficiaries present shared their personal experiences,

In his opening remarks, Major General (Rtd) Joseph B. Kuyon, Director-General of the National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO, stated

“ECOWAS has once again demonstrated its commitment to the ideals of its mandate and standing with Ghanaians in times of crisis,” he stated. “These interventions have produced tangible and life-changing results with strong emphasis on livelihood recovery and resilience-building.”

In response to the devastating floods in Ghana, ECOWAS humanitarian assistance reached more than 5,100 households with emergency relief, including food, clothing, mattresses, and other essentials, prioritizing vulnerable groups such as women-headed households, the elderly, and persons with disabilities.

Beyond immediate aid, over 190 individuals received financial literacy and entrepreneurship training, 90 farmers were equipped with climate-smart farming techniques and modern tools, and artisans and small business owners were supported with start-up kits. Communities also benefited from 10 new boreholes, the establishment of Water and Sanitation Committees, and industrial handwashing stations in schools to safeguard public health.

To strengthen long-term resilience, NADMO enhanced its institutional capacity through training in disaster risk reduction, early warning, and post-disaster recovery, supported by a new training manual to guide sustainable disaster management practices in Ghana.

Representing Abantu for Development, Dr. Rose Mensah-Kutiw emphasized the inclusive and empowering nature of the initiative:

“This programme placed dignity and resilience at the heart of recovery, ensuring that no one was left behind.”

Dr. Sintiki Tarfa-Ugbe reaffirmed ECOWAS’s people-centered humanitarian approach, noting that 85% of funding directly supports communities through livelihoods, food aid, water, and sanitation. She stressed that ECOWAS interventions go beyond emergency relief, focusing on resilience, dignity, and sustainable work opportunities.

“Our interventions go beyond emergency relief—we emphasize livelihoods, resilience, and restoring dignity,” Dr. Ugbe added. “

Highlighting a shift from high-level meetings to tangible community projects, she commended the collaborative model involving governments, civil society, and local communities. Despite declining donor funding, she emphasized that ECOWAS remains a reliable partner in resilience, providing direct support and empowering communities across West Africa.

The event was highlighted with a powerful example of how ECOWAS initiatives restore dignity and resilience in vulnerable communities. A beneficiary, Aunty Cici, a petty trader and sole guardian of her 7yr old grandson showcased her new acquired skill in soap making. She was trained and equipped through ECOWAS support. With start-up capital, she now earns steady profits, supports her family, and rebuilds her life.

Her story is a powerful testament to ECOWAS’s mission: promoting solidarity, resilience, and sustainable recovery across West Africa. These efforts not only uplift individuals but also complement national strategies to protect citizens from climate-related disasters and economic shocks.

This field assessment mission reflects ECOWAS’ broader vision of promoting solidarity, resilience, and sustainable recovery across West Africa, while complementing national efforts to protect citizens from climate-related disasters.