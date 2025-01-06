The EU urges M23 to withdraw immediately and fully abide by the ceasefire. The EU urges Rwanda to end its cooperation with M23 and withdraw its military forces from the DRC territory. The EU stresses the importance that all parties to the conflict de-escalate and rapidly implement all decisions and commitments agreed under the Luanda process, to which the EU reiterates its full and steadfast support and commitment. The EU urges the DRC to cease cooperation with the FDLR and other armed groups.

The EU strongly condemns the recent occupation by the armed group M23 of the town of Masisi and surrounding areas in North Kivu. The continued advance of M23 is a flagrant violation of the ceasefire agreed upon in the framework of the Luanda process. The latest developments significantly undermine efforts undertaken towards a peaceful resolution to the conflict in eastern DRC.

