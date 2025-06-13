The Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa (COMESA) Competition Commission (CCC) and the East African Community Competition Authority (EACCA) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) aimed at enhancing cooperation in the enforcement of competition and consumer protection laws across their respective Member States

The MOU sets out modalities through which the two regional agencies will cooperate and coordinate their activities in regard to cross-border competition and consumer protection enforcement, among other matters. The MOU further facilitates information sharing particularly during joint investigations, which shall be prioritized so as to safeguard the competition process and protect consumers in the region.

The MOU also provides for cooperation and coordination in carrying out market inquiries and studies, technical assistance and capacity building as well as address the potential duplication in enforcement, thereby creating certainty and predictability in the market.

Under the MoU, the two agencies have set up focal points tasked with coordinating and monitoring implementation of the prioritized activities through annual work plans. The two institutions have also committed to review various complementary regulations and guidelines to ensure they are fit for purpose.

Speaking during the ceremony, Ms. Stellah Onyancha Ag. Registrar of the EAC Competition Authority said the signing of the MoU marks a significant step towards strengthening collaboration and promoting fair competition within the regional landscape.

She commended CCC for its commitment and consistent support to the EACCA since its establishment in 2016 in terms of providing technical expertise on prioritization during its commencement, induction/capacity building for EACCA Commissioners, and assistance in the review of the merger guidelines of the EACCA, among others.

“I am confident that the MOU will further solidify the strong ties that already subsist between the EACCA and CCC, foster closer and more productive collaboration and enable the two agencies to contribute to the effective enforcement of their respective regional competition laws”

On his part, Dr. Willard Mwemba, Chief Executive Officer of the COMESA Competition Commission said the MOU is a milestone at the end of what has been a long journey involving several negotiation meetings between two competition authorities in an effort to marry concurrent laws and activities.“It is our hope as COMESA Competition Commission that the signing of this MOU will enhance certainty to business merging within the COMESA and EAC Region, increase detection of cross border anti-competitive practices and consumer violations, and lead to enhanced cross border enforcement”

CCC, a regional competition and consumer protection agency was established by the COMESA Competition Regulations of 2004 while EACCA, an institution of the EAC, was established by the EAC Competition Act, 2006.

The CCC regulates competition and consumer protection matters in twenty-one (21) COMESA Member States while EACCA exercises the same mandate in eight (8) Partner States. Six (6) of the Partner States of the EAC have membership in COMESA.