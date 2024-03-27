The Duayaw Nkwanta Traditional Council has expressed immense gratitude to the Government of President Akufo-Addo, for making its dream of having a Fire Service Academy and Training School in the area possible.

The Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, on Tuesday March 26, 2024, commissioned a new Fire Service Training School in Duayaw Nkwanta, the second Fire training school built by the Akufo-Addo Government, to take the national tally of fire academy and training school in Ghana to three.

Speaking at the commissioning, Acting President of Duayaw Nkwanta Traditional Council, Nana Boakye Bonsu, expressed the joy and gratitude of his people to President Nana Akufo-Addo and Vice President Bawumia.

"Indeed, today is a great day for our Municipality and the Traditional Area. The reason is that the dream and concept of this wonderful project that we are witnessing today, was initiated and conceived by wonderful persons like tje late Nana Boakye Tromo III, Omanhene and Presidemt of the Duayaw Kwanta Traditional Council," he said.

"The entire Traditional Council wants to take this opportunity to express our profound gratitude to the government."

"Duayaw Nkwanta will always remember the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, Vice President Alhaji Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia and the NPP Government."

Facilities at the training school include dormitory blocks for men and women, classroom blocks, administration blocks, as well as modern training equipment such as hydraulic platforms to reach the 16th floor, to fight fires and effect rescue operations.

The Vice President announced that a third Fire Service Training School built by the government in the Eastern Region, will soon be commissioned.