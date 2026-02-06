Merck Foundation also marks International Day of Zero Tolerance for Female Genital Mutilation 2026 through their “Our Africa” TV Program.

Merck Foundation CEO and African First Ladies continue their partnership to Advocate for Girl Education to End FGM Across Africa.

Dr. Rasha Kelej emphasizes that Girl Education is Key to Ending Female Genital Mutilation, Child Marriage and Breaking Infertility Stigma around women.

Merck Foundation (www.Merck-Foundation.com), the philanthropic arm of Merck KGaA Germany, together with African First Ladies, marks the International Day of Zero Tolerance for Female Genital Mutilation 2026 through their “More Than a Mother” and “Educating Linda” programs. Merck Foundation has also powerfully addressed the harms and dangers of Female Genital Mutilation (FGM) through a dedicated episode of their Pan-African TV program, “Our Africa by Merck Foundation”.

Watch the Episode of “Our Africa by Merck Foundation” TV program on Ending FGM here: https://apo-opa.co/3Mt4W1A

Senator, Dr. Rasha Kelej (Ret.), CEO of Merck Foundation and President of “More Than a Mother” campaign expressed, “FGM is a harmful practice that violates the rights and dignity of millions of girls and women across Africa and beyond. It has no health benefits, only harms. Together with my dear sisters, the African Ladies, we are committed to breaking the silence, raising awareness, and empowering communities to stand against this deeply rooted tradition. Together, we can create a future where every girl has the freedom to live a healthy, empowered, and dignified life.”

“Through a specially dedicated episode of our very popular “Our Africa” TV program, we have communicated in detail the harms of FGM and appealed to African communities to stop this harmful practice. Moreover, together with African First Ladies, we annually launch our More Than a Mother Awards to recognize the best media work, films, songs, and fashion designs that raise awareness on ending FGM, supporting girls' education, and addressing other sensitive social issues”, added Dr. Rasha Kelej.

Submit the entries for Awards here: https://apo-opa.co/3NWa6nn

“Our Africa by Merck Foundation” is a pan African TV program conceptualized, produced, directed, and co-hosted by Dr. Rasha Kelej, CEO of Merck Foundation.

The TV program has been broadcast on prime TV stations of many African countries including Kenya, Ghana, Uganda, Liberia, Sierra Leone, Burundi, Zambia, Namibia etc, and is currently available on Social Media handles of Dr. Rasha Kelej (Facebook (http://apo-opa.co/4acpZNL), Instagram (http://apo-opa.co/4kizsHX), Twitter (http://apo-opa.co/4ryM0gM) and YouTube (http://apo-opa.co/4qjZBrc)) and Merck Foundation (Facebook (http://apo-opa.co/4cjKqee), Instagram (http://apo-opa.co/4am5qPf), Twitter (http://apo-opa.co/4aEMJqb) and YouTube (http://apo-opa.co/4rytm8T) ) .

As per WHO, around the world, over 230 million girls and women have undergone FGM. Africa accounts for the largest share of this total, with over 144 million. This accounts to more than 60% of the total cases.

“I firmly believe that education is one of the most essential pillars of women’s empowerment and plays a vital role in eliminating harmful practices like FGM, which serve no benefit to anyone. Therefore, through our “Educating Linda”, in partnership with First Ladies of Africa, we have provided till date more than 1200 annual scholarships to high-performing and underprivileged African schoolgirls from 19 countries, enabling them to complete their studies and reach their potential. Through these scholarships we have supported the education of girls from several African countries including Botswana, Burundi, Cabo Verde, the Central African Republic, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Gabon, The Gambia, Ghana, Kenya, Liberia, Malawi, Namibia, Nigeria, São Tomé and Príncipe, Tanzania, Togo, Zambia, and Zimbabwe.

Moreover, Merck Foundation has benefitted thousands of girls by distributing essential school items, and through their awareness campaign which includes releasing many inspiring children’s storybooks, animation films and songs to support girl education.

Read Educating Linda Storybook here: https://apo-opa.co/4byP7ke#

Watch Merck Foundation Animation Films on supporting girl education:

Jackeline’s Rescue: https://apo-opa.co/4qptJlg

Ride Into the Future: https://apo-opa.co/4klKE6Q

Listen to Merck Foundation songs to support women empowerment and girl education:

Watch, share&subscribe “Girls Can” song here, sung by Cwesi Oteng from Ghana and Irene Logan from Liberia: https://apo-opa.co/4rA2kxU Watch, share&subscribe the “Like Them” song here, sung by Kenneth, a famous singer from Uganda: https://apo-opa.co/3ZR6eqf Watch, share&subscribe “Take me to School” song here, sung by Wezi, Afro-soul singer from Zambia, to support girls’ education: https://apo-opa.co/4rzKsTF Watch share&subscribe “Tu Podes Sim” Portuguese song, which means “Yes, You Can” in English by Blaze and Tamyris Moiane, singers from Mozambique in English here: https://apo-opa.co/4rALG1g Watch, share&subscribe “ABC, 123” by Sean K from Namibia song here: https://apo-opa.co/4cbrzlA Watch, share&subscribe “Brighter day” song by Sean K and Cwesi Oteng from Namibia and Ghana respectively: https://apo-opa.co/4aeSDxQ Watch and share “Superwoman Song” by singers Cwezi and Adina from Ghana here: https://apo-opa.co/3MgpBpt

Contact:

Mehak Handa

Community Awareness Program Manager

Phone: +91 9310087613/ +91 9319606669

Email: mehak.handa@external.merckgroup.com

Join the conversation on our social media platforms below and let your voice be heard!

Facebook: http://apo-opa.co/4cjKqee

X: http://apo-opa.co/4aEMJqb

YouTube: https://apo-opa.co/4rytm8T

Instagram: http://apo-opa.co/4am5qPf

Threads: https://apo-opa.co/4tiKy3S

Flickr: https://apo-opa.co/4r7zsxa

Website: www.Merck-Foundation.com

Download Merck Foundation App: https://apo-opa.co/4aiK7xK

About Merck Foundation:

The Merck Foundation, established in 2017, is the philanthropic arm of Merck KGaA Germany, aims to improve the health and wellbeing of people and advance their lives through science and technology. Our efforts are primarily focused on improving access to quality&equitable healthcare solutions in underserved communities, building healthcare&scientific research capacity, empowering girls in education and empowering people in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) with a special focus on women and youth. All Merck Foundation press releases are distributed by e-mail at the same time they become available on the Merck Foundation Website. Please visit www.Merck-Foundation.com to read more. Follow the social media of Merck Foundation: Facebook (http://apo-opa.co/4cjKqee), X (http://apo-opa.co/4aEMJqb), Instagram (http://apo-opa.co/4am5qPf), YouTube (https://apo-opa.co/4rytm8T), Threads (https://apo-opa.co/4tiKy3S) and Flickr (https://apo-opa.co/4r7zsxa).

The Merck Foundation is dedicated to improving social and health outcomes for communities in need. While it collaborates with various partners, including governments to achieve its humanitarian goals, the foundation remains strictly neutral in political matters. It does not engage in or support any political activities, elections, or regimes, focusing solely on its mission to elevate humanity and enhance well-being while maintaining a strict non-political stance in all of its endeavors.