DLA Piper Africa (www.DLAPiper.com) is proud to announce its partnership with 2024 Olympic Gold medallist and African sprint sensation, Letsile Tebogo. Under its partnership, DLA Piper Africa will be Tebogo's official legal sponsor, providing the 21-year old Motswana sprinter with legal services locally in Botswana, across Africa and globally.

Born in Kanye, Botswana, Tebogo began his track and field journey in 2019. He has since taken the athletics world by storm, winning significant titles and setting records across various track lengths in the lead up to the 2024 Summer Olympics. In Paris, he won Botswana’s first-ever Olympic gold in the men's 200m, a first for any African national in this event. Tebogo was also part of the men's 4 x 400m Botswana relay team that won the Olympic silver medal.

Terence Dambe, Managing Partner at Minchin&Kelly (DLA Piper Africa, Botswana) said: "Letsile has put Africa on the map in the sprinting world, igniting a wave of pride and ambition in Botswana and across the entire African continent. As a firm, we're passionate about helping people and businesses on the continent achieve their ambitions – locally, regionally and globally. We are delighted to now be part of Letsile's inspirational journey, contributing to his ongoing success by safeguarding his commercial and personal interests as a rising star, international brand and, most importantly, young athlete."

James Kamau, Chair of DLA Piper Africa said: "Letsile's journey exemplifies the outstanding talent Africa contributes to the global media, sports, and entertainment industry. His achievements resonate with the values and spirit that inspire our own people, especially those that relate to being bold and exceptional. Africa's sporting industry is experiencing rapid growth, drawing significant attention from both institutional and foreign investors and we are truly honoured to stand alongside one of Africa's brightest stars, championing the African narrative on the world stage."

About DLA Piper Africa:

DLA Piper Africa is a Swiss verein whose members are comprised of independent law firms in Africa working with global law firm, DLA Piper.

DLA Piper is a global law firm helping our clients achieve their goals wherever they do business. Our pursuit of innovation has transformed our delivery of legal services. With offices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Asia Pacific, we deliver exceptional outcomes on cross-border projects, critical transactions and high-stakes disputes.

Every day we help trailblazing organisations seize business opportunities and successfully manage growth and change at speed. Through our pro bono and sustainability work, we support communities around the world and help create a more just and sustainable future. Visit DLAPiper.com to discover more.