The Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs and the Minister for the Armed Forces hosted a meeting today with their Djiboutian counterparts, Mr Mahmoud Ali Youssouf, Minister for Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, and Mr Hassan Omar Mohamed Bourhan, Minister of Defence.
The meeting provided an opportunity to launch a review of the defence cooperation treaty between Djibouti and France, the framework of which was set out in the joint statement by President Macron and his Djiboutian counterpart, Mr Ismail Omar Guelleh, in 2021.
The four ministers reaffirmed their shared desire to continue the strategic partnership between France and Djibouti and deepen the bilateral relationship in every field of cooperation.