Disney+ (https://TheWaltDisneyCompany.com/) today announced that, from 02 October 2025, the ESPN Africa linear channels will be available to South African customers at no extra cost. Fans will have access to the two 24-hour linear ESPN channels that showcase the very best live and studio sports programming from the US and around the world, spanning major leagues and iconic competitions.

On ESPN, a world of sport awaits Disney+ customers with the National Rugby League in Australia (Aussie Rules) and Japan’s Rugby League, plus top European football action including the Scottish Professional Football League, English Football League, Dutch Eredivisie, German Football Association Cup and Turkey’s SüperLig, along with the Saudi Pro League.

ESPN 2 brings the biggest American sports, showcasing the NBA (National Basketball Association), NFL (National Football League), MLB (Major League Baseball) and NHL (National Hockey League), along with women’s and college competitions such as the NWSL (National Women’s Soccer League), NCAA (National Collegiate Athletic Association) and ESPN College Football.

Both ESPN channels also broadcast studio shows capturing the latest news and analysis from across American sport and football including “ESPN FC”, “First Take”, “The Pat McAfee” Show” and “SportsCenter”. Critically acclaimed and celebrated documentaries and original programming are also available, including ESPN’s award-winning library of 30 for 30 films.

Says Diego Londono, Senior Vice President&General Manager, Networks&Sports, The Walt Disney Company EMEA: “At Disney, we are committed to delivering world-class sports and entertainment to customers across the region. The launch of the ESPN Africa linear channels on Disney+ in South Africa reflects our strategy to reach sports fans across multiple platforms and connect with new audiences, bringing iconic sporting moments together with the expansive and much-loved entertainment already available.”

Adds Kyle de Klerk, Director: Sports for The Walt Disney Company Africa: “ESPN’s unparalleled content offering will provide Disney+ customers with access to the greatest historic and live sports programming from some of the most iconic leagues and events in the world. Fans will be able to enjoy thrilling action right away as the European Football season and the NFL (National Football League), have just launched, with existing milestones to look forward to in 2025 including the start of the NBA (National Basketball Association), NHL (National Hockey League) as well as NCAA (National Collegiate Athletic Association) football and basketball leagues.”

Disney+ has something for everyone — from blockbuster movies and hit series to much-loved Originals. Customers can enjoy FX’s “The Bear”, “The Kardashians”, “Only Murders in the Building”, “The Simpsons” and much more. The ESPN Africa linear channels will join a vast content catalogue from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic and general entertainment, which also features content from Hulu, FX, Searchlight Pictures and 20th Century Studios.

All Disney+ Premium and Mobile plan customers with an 18+ content rating in South Africa will have access to the linear channels.

In addition to Disney+ in South Africa, ESPN is available on MultiChoice’s DStv and StarTimes across Africa.

