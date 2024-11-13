By Ajong Mbapndah L.

In 2021, the citizen-driven African Energy Chamber-AEC (www.EnergyChamber.org), and its unapologetic position in support of the right of African countries to produce oil and gas spread like wildfire. They adopted a narrative of Drill Baby Drill shocking most western political establishment, African elites and pundits.

Within a short time, well funded backers were leaping at the chance to harness this new display of African public power backing the oil and gas industry led by a charismatic and well-connected US trained lawyer NJ Ayuk. He talks like a southern Baptist preacher and trial lawyer and religiously wears only cowboy boots. Ayuk had been mentored at the University of Maryland by Dr. Ron Walters, who was Jesse Jackson’s campaign Manager and at William Mitchell College of Law by John Radsan who was Assistant general counsel of the C.I.A under George W Bush. In 2013, he became part of Global Shapers, a non-profit foundation created by the World Economic Forum to unite a community of young leaders. In 2015, he was named among the 10 most influential men in Africa by Forbes magazine.

Eventually, hundreds of energy groups across Africa translated their collective strength into substantial results, putting a message engineered by the African Energy Chamber to influence African political establishment to back the oil and gas industry during COP and also provide incentives for oil drillers. Oil and natural gas is not a dirty word in Africa thanks in large part to the crusade of the African Energy Chamber.

It’s true that the AEC’s anger at western wokeness and transition plans sometimes came across as extreme. While they showed that African voices can impact energy policy and international discourse, they may have also set the stage for increased divisiveness in a polarised energy discussion across the world. In some instances, observers believe the AEC pressured African leaders into backing a capitalist driven oil and gas industry at the expense of green energy. They gave home to Trump loyalist who wanted to deal with Africa.

Given even sharper language in 2021 and 2022, it’s perhaps more important than ever to understand that the AEC’s success wasn’t dependent solely on hostility. Behind the scenes, the story is a bit more complex. And love them or hate them, the AEC showed that African voices really can add up to something big.

So, how did the AEC turn regular, even highly cynical, Africans into an army of engaged people defending the interest of Africa and oil and gas investors in Namibia, Nigeria, Angola, South Africa, Equatorial Guinea, Libya, Senegal, Algeria, Mauritania, Ghana, Mozambique, Uganda and many more countries? Here are some strategies that set the AEC apart, gained it instant attention, and built—in short order—real power.

These strategies aren’t really secret, of course, or even necessarily new, but the AEC offers lessons that any grassroots group would be wise to review even when it is a capitalist organisation. After attending African Energy Week in Cape Town and talking to observers you understand a few things.

The AEC Gave Good Content And Sweets To The Media

The AEC content and position or energy transition and oil and gas were irresistible political theater for news media. Some of the early success was about novelty. An unusual African protest movement, featuring not only Africans but older, whiter, more conservative Europeans and Americans who weren’t used to taking their views in public (that kind of action was considered by many whites, the domain of hippies and Lefties).

But beyond that, members’ intensity and authenticity were key factors: their heart and soul, their true colors were on display and the media couldn’t get enough. The AEC got massive coverage. Their members loudly embraced slogans and symbols, and most were extremely passionate and vocal. They demonstrated their commitment in authentic, home-spun ways that made great TV footage—that is, by brandishing provocative Drill Baby Drill signs. The attention they earned was tremendously exciting for participants, and when events garnered headlines, they encouraged others to join in and start AEC groups of their own in Nigeria, Namibia, Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, Angola, Senegal and Algeria.

The AEC Gave Africans A Safe Haven To Oppose A Western Driven Anti Oil And Gas Agenda

Many Africans were anxious about longstanding cultural shifts they felt were occurring in the climate change culture and strong calls to abandon oil and gas. Africans still have to deal with energy poverty issues and also industralisation that is lagging behind in the continent.

According to the International Energy Agency (IEA), more than 600 million Africans lack access to energy, around 900 million are without clean cooking. To solve this the African Energy Chamber has aggressively lobbied and pushed African nations to embrace an “All of the Above” energy strategy—which supports greater domestic production of oil and natural gas, renewable and nuclear energy, and critical mineral mining—would help to provide energy access and encourage development and job creation.

For many Africans, speaking their minds in public was daunting and unfamiliar. The AEC events prompted many people to speak out in public for the first time. People who had felt shut out, misunderstood, and alienated were encouraged to vent their frustrations and talk about themselves, their families, and what they wanted—and into a microphone, no less! Great early set up and as crazy as it sounds it worked.

Africans and oil industry for once felt safe. The western oil companies had found “their people.” Their voices finally mattered. Western oil companies felt for once that an African organisation spoke to their issues. The AEC spoke from the heart through their press releases.

Most importantly, speaking out made them feel like proper, boisterous Africans having their say.

The AEC Kept It Simple And Never Strayed Away From Its Core Purpose

The AEC has been laser focused on its core message around free markets, Drill Baby Drill, individual liberty, fiscal responsibility, and limited government intervention in the energy markets. They have been virtually lock stepped in agreement that these issues—and only these—were their primary focus.

Motivated largely by opposition to a radical energy transition that does not consider Africa’s energy poverty needs and development, they built a solid and well-structured case against what they saw as a radical overreach by western governments. These values resonated powerfully with conservative whites and corporations in America and Europe who rallied support for the AEC, help sharpened their message and represent an agenda that any group could buy into. By sticking to these values, they avoided getting bogged down in arguments over more contentious issues that could divide, delay, or sidetrack their core base.

You need to watch how NJ Ayuk the Executive Chairman Keeps a clear and narrow focus and invites more people in and avoids alienating others over inevitable differences. By experimenting with this stripped-down approach, they have been able to avoid quibbles about top priorities and fast-forward to high-impact activities across Africa.

The AEC Built Its Muscle By Picking Fights It Could Win

While the rhetoric of the AEC favored sweeping Pan African change on how oil and gas industry is viewed and a rejection of western climate action, their actual achievements were huge, and they basically got the IEA and western governments to start listening to Africans. They got African Presidents and Ministers to be bold in their defence for oil and gas sector. They became the premier lobbying house for the oil and gas sector in Africa. They figured out where they could have an immediate impact and put their energies into small wins. Case in point, in 2021, Hyve group made a brutal and arrogant move of taking Africa Oil Week (AOW) to Dubai. The AEC saw an opportunity and produced a textbook rebuke of this British group. It recruited Blackwater’s Erik Prinz, Robert Stryk Ryan Zinke (Trump’s interior secretary) various American congressmen and former US Ambassadors to speak at its rival African Energy Week in Cape Town. They quietly built a relationship with the American Petroleum Institute and other US oil and gas groups and support came strong from the oil and gas companies like ExxonMobil, Total Energies, Chevron and many others. Since then, the Africa Oil Week brand by Hyve group has seen a gradual death with most of its staff defecting to the AEC or other companies. In 2023, sensing change the Biden administration deployed Joshua Volz, Deputy Assistant Secretary for Africa to attend the African Energy Week and meet with the African energy sector. American official Joseph McMonigle, Secretary General, International Energy Forum also gave a keynote speech at the event.

Small wins like African Energy Week or getting governments to approve projects for oil companies in a speedy format, gave the AEC the taste of victory and built momentum. And all the little victories tallied around Africa added up to a greater voice for the AEC. The AEC also scored strong victories across Africa for incentives to oil companies, getting them permits, license extensions, reduction in taxes, and passion oil friendly reforms.

Most organizations have broad, high-level goals, but it’s worth remembering that every small victory can help pave the way in the direction you’re going. In fact, you may want to purposefully pick a small, winnable fight, especially as you’re getting started.

Climate Group Reaction

Climate activist have been stunned because they dismissed and overlooked the AEC. Climate activist and their allies ignore the AEC as it built a 4 million membership base something of a dream for any group. They decided to pummel the AEC and its leadership with a volley of attacks on the media then demonstrations at the AEC office and also in Cape Town. And yet from the blowback that erupted once the attacks started Africans rallied around the AEC and supported the AEC. Climate activists were surprised that an oil lobby group in Africa was being seen as innocent civilian under assault by a drone western activist. Green groups and their negativity were self-destructive and made it difficult for them to push a green energy message in Africa which a continent that has great potential for renewables.

Only at the African Energy Week will you have a closing panel with Oil and Gas stalwarts like Bruno Jean-Richard Itoua, Minister of Hydrocarbons of the Republic of Congo, Heineken Lokpobiri, Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Oil) of Nigeria, NJ Ayuk of the AEC, Florival Mucave, Executive Chairman of the Mozambique Oil&Gas Chamber, Eric Williams, Principal Consultant and President at Royal Triangle Energy Solutions inviting climate change zealots like David Le Page, Director-Coordinator at Fossil Free South Africa.

When I come to your events, I am booed and vilified, but here at the African Week, we welcome debates and diverse opinions and people even cheer for you when you make points, NJ Ayuk reminded David Le Page who looked flummoxed at the buoyant atmosphere and civility that greeted his presence.



“There is an amazing opportunity to transition as quickly as possible to renewable energy – if we can find the finance, and any new developments of oil and gas, no matter where they are developed in the world, risk the chance of pushing us past the point of stability, Le Page said.



Africa only accounts for 3% of global greenhouse gas emissions, NJ Ayuk schooled Le Page. “We need oil. We are not saying that we do not welcome solar, wind and renewable energy, but we understand the intermittent nature of these technologies. With oil and gas, you create a market where people do things for themselves rather than relying on others,” Ayuk said.

The Bottom Line: Restore Africans’ Trust In Their Own Energy Sector.

So many people in the Africa and its energy sector feel isolated, frustrated, and powerless. Despite this, no matter how cynical or checked out they get, and no matter how divisive things seem, the vast majority of Africans still have faith in a foundational part of the oil and gas industry thanks to the AEC. Africa Oil Week has been sold to Paul Sinclair and he exited quietly to Ghana as the brand faces a natural death. Many observers wait to see what the AEC opinion on Hyve Group and Mining Indaba is. Will the AEC make a move?

Whatever you think of the AEC, one thing it did was restore trust in Africa’s oil industry, showing that the grassroots—the public—can make a difference. Regular people who had long felt shut out of the process flexed their civic muscle in the AEC, and they saw quick and enormously satisfying results.