The said workshops are part of a Digital Upskill Training program which aim to improve digital literacy for Thai students as well as to prepare students with the necessary job skills.

On 10 and 12 July 2024, the Royal Thai Embassy together with the Thai Students’ Association in Cairo under the Royal Patronage organised workshops on Microsoft Word for Thai Students in Egypt. The workshops were organized according to the curriculum prepared by Microsoft (Thailand) and ThaiMOOC which students learned how to utilise Microsoft Word tools such as various types of tabs, paragraph marks, columns, styles, tables, Table of Contents, navigation pane, and mail merge. 35 students participated in the workshops and received certificates from Microsoft/ThaiMOOC.

