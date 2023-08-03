Director of the Media and Communication Department at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Ibrahim bin Sultan Al Hashmi inaugurated the digital media laboratory at Addis Ababa University (AAU) in the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia, which was developed by Al Jazeera Media Institute, within the Media for Development initiative, and a grant from the State of Qatar.

President of AAU Prof. Tassew Woldehanna and Head of AAU's School of Journalism and Communication Dr. Abdulaziz Dino attended the opening ceremony, along with officials from the Ethiopian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Director of the Media and Communication Department held a dinner party on the occasion of the inauguration, which was attended by the dean of the college, officials of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, members of the parliament, and editors-in-chief of the Ethiopian newspapers and networks.

In a speech delivered on this occasion, Al Hashmi said that the opening of this laboratory at AAU reflects the State of Qatar's commitment to support development projects in Ethiopia that directly benefit the friendly Ethiopian people.

For some people, this may merely seem like a media lab with some devices and equipment, but it represents a space that will help journalism and media students receive quality training and fulfill their dreams and aspirations of participating in changing the media landscape in Ethiopia and the region, which is why Qatar has been committed to supporting this project since the very beginning, he added.

Al Hashmi considered the inauguration of the laboratory as a milestone in cooperation and joint work between the two countries, noting that it reflects their aspiration to build on their successful experiences and learn from each other.

The digital media laboratory is a significant stage in Addis Ababa University's digital transformation process and the development of journalism education in cooperation with Al Jazeera Media Institute. It also contributes to the promotion of innovation and practical application as well as the introduction of modern materials in the curricula for journalism students, such as mobile journalism, and the use of artificial intelligence (AI) in collecting and making news.

The digital media laboratory at AAU will also provide practical training for journalists working in public and private press institutions, as well as journalism students.