The Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Thomas Tayebwa, has cautioned against sectarianism based on religion.

Speaking at the installation of Dr Chris Baryomunsi, the Minister of Information, Communication Technology and National Guidance as the second Chancellor of Great Lakes University in Kanungu District on Saturday 22 March 2025, Tayebwa said politicians who promote division cannot effectively lobby for their constituents.

“We, the Banyakigezi, face a challenge that we often try to conceal—sectarianism in politics. When it comes to voting, many of us tend to choose candidates based on their religion, as if such division will somehow lead to improvements in infrastructure, such as roads and water supply, in our area,” he said.

Tayebwa also warned the youth against being consumed by sectarianism, urging them to focus on contributing to the country's development.

“When this university faced challenges, the person who saved it was a Catholic, yet the founder is a reverend from the Anglican faith. I urge the people of Kanungu to reject those promoting sectarianism. Those who fought to liberate this country from such divisions are your children, and allowing sectarianism would be letting them down.”

He commended the university's directors for their resilience in managing the institution and praised their choice of Dr Baryomunsi as Chancellor.

“I do not think there is a door in this country that Dr Baryomunsi can knock on and be turned away. He is also very strict when it comes to quality; he is highly demanding and will ensure compliance with the National Council for Higher Education (NCHE) requirements,” he said.

Dr Baryomunsi, was installed as the second Chancellor of the university during its tenth graduation ceremony.

Shortly after his installation, Baryomunsi pledged to work diligently to transform the institution.

Olivia Tumuhirwe Arinaitwe, a Director at the university, appealed to the government to exempt private universities from taxation to ease their financial burden. She also requested that they be allowed to share facilities such as science laboratories in public universities.

Rev. Fr. Abel Bainomugisha, the Executive Director, said the university requires over Shs2 billion to construct a building that will house the engineering and technology departments, as well as science laboratories. He noted that this initiative aims to align the institution with government policies.

A total of 110 students graduated in various disciplines.