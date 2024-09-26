Deputy President Shipokosa Paulus Mashatile will on 27 – 28 September 2024, undertake a working visit to Ireland. The visit is aimed at reinforcing South Africa’s historic and warm bilateral relations with Ireland.

Upon arrival in Ireland, the Deputy President will meet his Irish counterpart, Prime Minister Simon Harris, to reaffirm the strong political and diplomatic ties between the two countries.

South Africa and Ireland established diplomatic relations over 30 years ago. Political and economic relations between South Africa and Ireland encompass a broad spectrum of cooperation, such as trade and investment, education, science and innovation and gender equality. Ireland’s developmental programmes have greatly assisted many initiatives in South Africa since 1994, and the partnership continues to this day.

During the visit, the Deputy President will participate in the South Africa-Ireland Trade and Investment Round Table with Irish companies that are already invested in or intend to invest in South Africa, he is expected to deliver remarks at the Irish Tech Challenge South Africa, established to support innovation and entrepreneurship by fostering connections between the South Africa and Irish tech ecosystems.

The Deputy President will be accompanied to Ireland by the Deputy Minister of Trade, Industry and Competition, Mr Andrew Whitfield.

The Deputy President will then proceed to the United Kingdom of Great Britain (UK) from 29 September – 04 October 2024. The visit will focus on showcasing South Africa as an investment destination of choice and strive to identify and create new trade opportunities for South African businesses, especially small and medium enterprises.

The UK is one of South Africa’s most significant bilateral partners in the Northern Hemisphere, particularly in trade, investment, skills development, science, innovation, the Just Energy Transition and tourism, among others.

The Deputy President will engage selected investors and trade partners invited in cooperation with economic partners in the UK, and deliver a lecture at School of Oriental and African Studies (SOAS) University in London, focusing on South Africa’s forthcoming Presidency of the G20.

The Deputy President will also pay a courtesy call on the Duke of Edinburgh, and meet the Deputy Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Ms Angela Rayner.

The Deputy President will be accompanied to the United Kingdom by the Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Mr Ronald Lamola; the Minister in the Presidency Responsible for Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation, Ms Maropene Ramokgopa; the Minister of Public Works and Infrastructure, Mr Dean Macpherson; the Minister of Small Business Development, Ms Stella Ndabeni Abrahams; the Deputy Minister of Agriculture, Ms Rosemary Capa; the Deputy Minister Finance, Mr David Masondo; the Deputy Minister in the Presidency, Mr Kenneth Morolong and the Deputy Minister Trade Industry and Competition, Mr Andrew Whitfield.