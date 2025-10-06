His Excellency, the Deputy President of the Republic of South Africa, Mr Paul Mashatile will on Tuesday, 07th October 2025, embark on a Working Visit to Dakar, in the Republic of Senegal to attend the 2025 Edition of the Invest in Senegal Forum.

Deputy President Mashatile attends the 2025 Invest in Senegal Forum at the invitation of His Excellency, Prime Minister Ousmane Sonko of the Republic of Senegal.

The Forum is accordingly dedicated to promoting trade and investment by connecting the business communities of Senegal, Africa and the world.

Furthermore, it provides an opportunity to highlight prospects offered to investors by Senegal's 2025 National Transformation Agenda.

During his visit, the Deputy President will also hold consultations with Prime Minister Ousmane Sonko, with the aim of further strengthening the existing bilateral, political and economic relations between South Africa and Senegal.

This will include deepening trade and investment relations with Senegal to create employment opportunities for citizens of both countries, transform economies through the beneficiation of the natural resources, manufacturing, industrialisation, value addition as well as increasing productivity and ensuring the competitiveness of both countries’ economies.

Deputy President Mashatile will be accompanied by Deputy Minister of Trade, Industry and Competition, Zuko Godlimpi.