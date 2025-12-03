The Portfolio Committee on Correctional Services had called on the Department of Correctional Services to ensure maintenance is continued once it takes successfully the running of the private prisons.

The departmental delegation which was led by Minister, Dr Pieter Groenewald, assured the committee that it was ready to take over the Mangaung Correctional Facility and Kutama Correctional Facility when it briefed the committee on plans and the work done to take over the running of the correctional centres. Manguang became infamous following the escape of the famous offender Thabo Bester a couple of years back.

The Chairperson of the committee, Ms Kgomotso Ramoboleng, said the take-over should not result in inefficiencies and budget mismanagement. “It would be ideal if the take-over results in cost savings for the department. The take-over would be seamless if there is cooperation especially with regards to Mangaung, which is run by a consortium on whose behalf G4S manages the centre,” said Ms Ramolobeng.

She added: “We wanted the Department to come out clearly on the plans to mitigate risk, and maintenance. There better be no regression at those two well run facilities, and as the committee we implore the department to keep those standards.”

The committee also requested a thorough briefing early in 2026 regarding all investigations that concern unnatural deaths of inmates, as well as erroneous release of inmates.



