With Africa’s energy landscape accelerating toward new frontiers in gas, power and renewables, the continent is drawing unprecedented investor attention. Senior delegations from Nigeria, Senegal, Djibouti and Zambia are confirmed to attend the Invest in African Energy (IAE) 2026 Forum in Paris, providing a unique platform for investors to engage directly with policymakers and project developers at a time of major energy expansion and infrastructure transition. Their participation highlights the continent’s drive to secure capital, scale domestic production and advance regional energy integration.

Nigeria: Gas Expansion and Export Growth

Nigeria’s energy sector continues to benefit from high-growth dynamics under the Petroleum Industry Act and its strategic pivot toward natural gas. The country’s Dangote Petroleum Refinery, with a 650,000-barrel-per-day capacity, reached full operation in February and has begun exports to countries including Ivory Coast, Ghana and Tanzania. Key infrastructure projects include the near-complete Ajaokuta-Kaduna-Kano gas pipeline and the Nigeria-Morocco Gas Pipeline. The 2025 Oil Licensing Round remains active, offering 50 blocks and attracting projected investment of $10 billion.

Senegal: Offshore Oil and LNG Growth

Senegal has achieved commercial production of offshore oil and LNG. The Sangomar field produced 36.1 million barrels in 2025, exceeding expectations, while the Greater Tortue Ahmeyim project’s Phase 1 delivered its first LNG cargo in April 2025. Senegal’s Karpowership LNG-to-power facility began supplying the domestic grid in mid-2025. Future developments include Sangomar Phase 2 and GTA Phase 2, alongside ongoing renewable energy projects under the Just Energy Transition Partnership.

Zambia: Diversifying Power Generation

Zambia is reducing reliance on hydropower, with solar, coal and petroleum projects scaling up. Notable initiatives include the $1.1 billion Ndola refinery, Chisamba and Itimpi II solar plants, and Maamba Collieries Phase II coal expansion. Reforms such as open access for independent power producers and fast-track approvals aim to unlock investment toward the government’s 10 GW generation capacity target by 2030.

Djibouti: Renewables and Regional Energy Hub

Djibouti imports most of its energy but is advancing renewable generation, including the 60 MW Ghoubet Wind Farm and the Grand Bara Solar Plant. Geothermal development at Lake Assal targets 50 MW of continuous power. Electrification currently covers roughly 65–70% of the population, with the government aiming for full access by 2030–2035. Djibouti also functions as a critical logistics hub for regional fossil fuel flows, particularly for Ethiopia.

The confirmed participation of these senior delegations reinforces the IAE 2026 Forum as a strategic platform for investors seeking verified, high-potential opportunities in Africa’s rapidly evolving energy sector, across oil, gas, power and renewable infrastructure. Their presence provides a direct line to key decision-makers and ongoing developments, offering insight into market dynamics, investment pipelines and regional energy growth.

IAE 2026 (www.Invest-Africa-Energy.com) is an exclusive forum designed to connect African energy markets with global investors, serving as a key platform for deal-making in the lead-up to African Energy Week. Scheduled for April 22–23, 2026, in Paris, the event will provide delegates with two days of in-depth engagement with industry experts, project developers, investors and policymakers. For more information, visit www.Invest-Africa-Energy.com. To sponsor or register as a delegate, please contact sales@energycapitalpower.com.