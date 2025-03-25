A champion of sustainable food systems and healthy diets, Abégan has dedicated his career to elevating African gastronomy, advocating for food security and promoting the use of nutritious, locally sourced ingredients to fight hunger. Honoured with the Diplôme d’Honneur de l’Institut de la Gastronomie Française, laureate of the Afro-Caribbean Excellence Trophy and author, he brings a wealth of expertise and passion to WFP’s mission of fighting hunger and malnutrition worldwide.

In his new role as WFP’s Chef Advocate, Christian Abégan will collaborate with WFP to promote fortified foods, advocate for homegrown school meals, and mobilize decision-makers to support global food security efforts. Chef Abegan will also share his culinary knowledge and techniques, empowering people to access nutritious meals using available resources.

"As a chef and a passionate advocate for nutritious and accessible food for all, I fully identify with WFP's mission to fight hunger,” said Chef Christian Abégan. “Taking on this role is a great honour and a responsibility that I embrace with passion and determination."

For the past 35 years, Abégan has advocated for the power of food as a tool for better health, culture, community cohesion and growth. His expertise in African cuisine and sustainable food systems aligns with WFP’s efforts to promote nutrition, food security, support to smallholder farmers and education through its homegrown school feeding programme.

“Chef Christian Abégan’s expertise and creativity bring a powerful synergy to WFP’s efforts in West and Central Africa, blending culinary innovation with social impact,” said Margot Van Der Velden, WFP’s Regional Director for Western Africa. “WFP’s engagement with Chef Abégan exemplifies the powerful impact of partnerships in addressing hunger and improving food and nutrition security. Through culinary innovation, capacity building, advocacy, we will bring about positive change to communities around the world.”

Western Africa is in the grips of an acute food security and nutrition crisis with an estimated 52.7 million women, men and children projected to experience acute hunger by June 2025. This hunger crisis is mainly driven by conflict, displacement, economic crises and severe climate shocks, with devastating floods in 2024 affecting over six million people across the region. Moreover, 8 in 10 children under two lack access to dietary diversity in a region hosting 16 percent of the global burden of child stunting.

WFP has been instrumental in fostering local food solutions, delivering emergency assistance to those in greatest need and enhancing access to affordable and nutritious diets. WFP’s response encompasses support for local agribusinesses, initiatives for the production of nutritious foods and efforts to connect farmers with school feeding programmes.

Over the last seven years, Chef Abégan has actively been supporting WFP, participating in campaigns and events, including the Healthy Not Hungry campaign in Burkina Faso, and WFP Fight Famine across the Sahel, raising awareness about the importance of healthy eating and sustainable food practices. His engaging presence and ability to connect with diverse audiences make him an effective advocate for WFP’s mission in West and Central Africa.