These sites are not affiliated with Binance and should not be trusted. Always ensure you’re using crypto services that comply with local laws and regulations. Binance works closely with regulators to promote safe, legal access to digital assets. Avoid unlicensed platforms that may put your money, and personal data, at risk.

“Staying safe in the world of cryptocurrency requires vigilance, education, and common sense,” says Samukele Mkhize, Binance’s Africa Compliance/MLRO. “By understanding how scams work and using trusted tools and official channels, Ethiopian and African users can enjoy crypto securely and confidently.”

As cryptocurrency adoption grows rapidly across Ethiopia and the African continent, it is more important than ever for users to only trust official Binance ( www.Binance.com ) channels for information, updates, and support. Scammers are using increasingly sophisticated methods, including AI-driven deepfakes and fake websites, to mislead users. Binance encourages its community to stay informed, secure, and vigilant by following essential safety practices.

Disclaimer: The contents of this press release was provided from an external third party provider. This website is not responsible for, and does not control, such external content. This content is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither this website nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this press release.

The press release is provided for informational purposes only. The content does not provide tax, legal or investment advice or opinion regarding the suitability, value or profitability of any particular security, portfolio or investment strategy. Neither this website nor our affiliates shall be liable for any errors or inaccuracies in the content, or for any actions taken by you in reliance thereon. You expressly agree that your use of the information within this article is at your sole risk.

To the fullest extent permitted by applicable law, this website, its parent company, its subsidiaries, its affiliates and the respective shareholders, directors, officers, employees, agents, advertisers, content providers and licensors will not be liable (jointly or severally) to you for any direct, indirect, consequential, special, incidental, punitive or exemplary damages, including without limitation, lost profits, lost savings and lost revenues, whether in negligence, tort, contract or any other theory of liability, even if the parties have been advised of the possibility or could have foreseen any such damages.