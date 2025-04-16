The Kingdom of Morocco and the Republic of Croatia reaffirmed, on Wednesday in Zagreb, their commitment to further reinforcing their comprehensive long-term partnership, concluded in 2019.

In a Joint Declaration issued following talks held in the Croatian capital between Croatia’s Minister of Foreign and European Affairs, Gordan Grlić Radman, and Morocco’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccan Expatriates, Mr. Nasser Bourita, the two countries reiterated their mutual will to reinforcing this partnership and further deepening economic, commercial, cultural, scientific, interpersonal and other mutually agreed areas of cooperation.

In this Declaration, which confirms the excellence of relations between Morocco and Croatia, the two ministers also agreed on the importance of holding economic forums to encourage exchanges between economic players in the two countries.

The two ministers also stressed the importance of promoting cooperation in the cultural and academic fields, with a view to fostering human and economic development.

Both parties stressed the importance of the strategic partnership between Morocco and the EU, calling for continued dialogue to put this partnership on a sound and solid footing.

They also stressed the need to develop cooperation, partnership and dialogue between the EU and its southern neighborhood, as well as with the Euro-African area.

Emphasis was also placed on the positive and constructive role of Morocco and Croatia in maintaining stability, security and peace in their respective regions, and their commitment to the fundamental universal principles of the UN Charter, and the peaceful resolution of conflicts with full respect for the territorial integrity and sovereignty of States.

They reaffirmed their shared desire to deepen dialogue and bilateral cooperation on regional and international issues of common interest and major strategic challenges.