Olimpia Pilch, Chief Strategy Officer of the Critical Minerals Africa Group (www.CMAGAfrica.com), will attend and contribute to discussions at the upcoming Invest in African Energy Forum, taking place in Paris on April 22–23, 2026.

Bringing extensive expertise in strategic development and international critical minerals markets, Pilch will join industry leaders, policymakers, and investors to highlight the essential role of critical minerals in underpinning Africa’s evolving energy landscape. Her participation will focus on strengthening mineral-to-energy value chains, advancing sustainable resource development, and fostering cross-border partnerships that enable long-term energy security.

“Africa represents one of the most exciting frontiers for both critical minerals development and energy investment,” said Pilch. “This forum provides a vital platform to align stakeholders, unlock capital, and accelerate responsible resource and energy development that strengthens local value chains while supporting global energy transition goals.”

The forum is expected to attract key decision-makers from across the energy value chain, offering high-level dialogue on investment trends, regulatory frameworks, and emerging technologies driving growth in Africa’s energy sector.

Pilch’s attendance underscores a continued commitment to elevating the critical minerals perspective within global energy discussions and contributing to a more integrated approach energy investment.

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info@cmagafrica.com

www.CMAGAfrica.com