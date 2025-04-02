On April 2, commencing at 10:10 a.m. for approximately 20 minutes, Ms. ERI Arfiya, Parliamentary Vice-Minister for Foreign Affairs, received a courtesy call from Ms. Annelize Schroeder, Chargé d'Affaires a.i., Embassy of the Republic of South Africa in Japan. The overview is as follows:
- At the outset, Parliamentary Vice-Minister Eri welcomed the successful working visit to Japan in March by the Honourable Mr. Paul Mashatile, Deputy President of the Republic of South Africa, as well as the fact that on this occasion, the two countries confirmed their broad cooperative relations in a wide range of areas including economy and shared the views to continue to work together toward the solution of international challenges via platforms such as the G20 and TICAD. In response, Ms. Schroeder reiterate the success of the visit of Deputy President Mashatire to Japan, and expressed her appreciation for the hospitality extended by Japanese side to the Deputy President and his delegation and stated that she would like to take this opportunity to further develop bilateral relations.
- Both sides concurred that the visit of Deputy President Mashatire, following the Japan-South Africa Foreign Ministers' Meeting in February, will further increase the momentum for deepening bilateral relations and they will further strengthen bilateral cooperation and collaboration in the international arena toward the success of TICAD 9 in August and the G20 Summit in November this year.
